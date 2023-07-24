The world of The Boys has often been sophomoric — with all the guts, butts, and other gross-out effects — but that will at least be a little more understandable in the new spinoff series Gen V.

On Monday, Prime Video released a trailer giving us the best and goriest look at the series so far. And for those who thought Gen V sounded like The Boys, but with a bit of Euphoria in the mix, well, you thought right.

Gen V will be set during the third season of the main series. It follows a group of supes at Godolkin University, America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and, of course, run by Vought International). The show will follow the highly competitive and hormonal supes as they push their boundaries to compete for the school’s top ranking and (true to the ethos of the show) will be a subversive — and probably gory — take on superheroes in training.

The spinoff series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter. There will be some Boys cameos as well, with Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles (as A-Train, Vought stooge Ashley Barrett, and Dawn of the Seven director Adam Bourke, respectively).