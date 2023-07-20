Every major announcement from SDCC 2023

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 might be a slightly lower-key event this year, in the midst of strikes by both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), but the event, and its associated announcements, soldier on.

Disney won’t have their usual big presentation, so don’t expect any Marvel or Star Wars movie or television announcements (Marvel Comics will still have a presence), and most of the other major studios likewise won’t be hosting panels this year. But announcements and reveals are expected from Max, Paramount, Amazon, and Peacock, among others.

The event will run from July 20-23, and Polygon will be covering the whole thing. Stay tuned to this page for all the news, announcements, exclusives, and other goings-on from throughout the week.

Below, you can find all of Polygon’s coverage of SDCC 2023, with trailers, announcements, casting reveals, sneak peeks, and plenty more.