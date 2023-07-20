 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fionna and Cake gear up for their own multiversal Adventure Time romp

Come on, grab your friends

By Petrana Radulovic
Adventure Time is back — with a twist! The first trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake premiered at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

That’s right, Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat now lead their very own series. The characters originally spawned from a comic drawn by Adventure Time character designer, Natasha Allegri. They first appeared in-series in a 2011 episode, though their world was revealed to be fanfiction written by the Ice King. Still, the characters were so popular that they appeared in several other episodes, and many more genderbent versions of Adventure Time characters — like Marshall Lee, Prince Gumball, and Lumpy Space Prince — appeared.

This new series brings Fionna and Cake to the forefront, as they explore the multiverse with the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov. The first trailer shows Fionna and Cake in what looks like the regular world, where they are dealing with the humdrum of routine. Fionna says she wishes for something more magical than her boring life, and that kicks off some looks at the big multiverse adventure that awaits them.

Though Adventure Time ended in 2018, four hour-long Adventure Time specialseach centered around different characters — have debuted on Max since then. Fionna and Cake will be ten half-hour episodes and will release on Max this fall.

