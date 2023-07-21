Invincible season 2 gets a surprise episode out now (plus an actual release date)

Amazon’s hit animated series Invincible cut a bloody path through our streaming queues when it debuted in 2021, a sleepy-seeming series that exploded into a violent, shocking climax by the end of its eight-episode first season. Of course, fans of creator Robert Kirkman’s superhero teen might know what’s in store if they’ve read the comics the series is based on, but everyone else has been in suspense for over two years now.

Invincible is rewarding that patience with a new trailer and a special episode, “Invincible Atom Eve,” an origin story for the the superhero played by Gillian Jacobs.

As for the trailer, it’s our first proper look at the new season taking place in the aftermath of Invincible’s (Steven Yuen) brutal confrontation with his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) in the season finale. Unfortunately, it’s mostly a hype reel for the star-studded voice cast, without much in the way of actual footage. It also comes with the news that season two will be split into two parts: the first half will premiere on Prime Video weekly beginning Nov. 3, with the second half coming in early 2024.

The new trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and is our first look at the series since January’s meta teaser, in which Invincible and Allan the Alien (Seth Rogen) had a conversation about when the show would return, with Invincible noting that it’s been so long because animation is a lot of work. Then he said the show would be back “late 2023” (more or less) and well, here we are.

We’ll see all that hard work pay off (and finally catch up on season 1’s brutal cliffhanger) when season 2 of Invincible drops its first half on Prime on Nov. 3. “Invincible Atom Eve” is available to stream now.