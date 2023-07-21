 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marvel Comics’ new Punisher series replaces Frank Castle with... a brand new character

Frank Castle is no more

By Susana Polo
/ new
Joe Garrison, former SHIELD agent, dual weilds laser pistols as the new Punisher in Marvel Comics promotional art. Image: Rod Reis/Marvel Comics
Susana Polo is an entertainment editor at Polygon, specializing in pop culture and genre fare, with a primary expertise in comic books. Previously, she founded The Mary Sue.

Here’s a twist: The next Punisher comic series won’t star Frank Castle. Instead, some guy named Joe Garrison is suiting up for the next iteration of the title, Marvel Comics revealed at a San Diego Comic-Con panel today.

Garrison a new character from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers), “a retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black ops agent, is brought back into the action after his past rears its violent head,” according to a Marvel Comics news release.

Where’s Frank Castle? Well, in Jason Aaron, Jesús Saiz, and Paul Azaceta’s Punisher miniseries, after he became the chosen avatar of a god of murder, his resurrected wife Maria stripped him of his newfound powers and he was captured by the Avengers. Then Maria revealed that she’d been about to ask for a divorce on the day she died, took all his money, and left him. Rather than accept the Avengers’ punishment, Frank seemed to magically annihilate himself, with Doctor Strange confirming “Frank Castle is no more.”

Punisher #1 will kick off a new ongoing series written by Pepose with art from Dave Wachter (Planet of the Apes).

Character design art for Joe Garrison/The Punisher Image: Dave Wachter/Marvel Comics
Joe Garrison/The Punisher hefts his laser gun on the cover of The Punisher #1 (2023). Image: Rod Reis/Marvel Comics

“Is this the return of Frank Castle—or the start of something else?” reads Marvel’s official summary of the issue. “Frank Castle has disappeared, but evil will always need to be punished. With all-new threats rising to claim innocent victims, criminals will need to beware of a dangerous vigilante hunting them from the shadows. Who is the new Punisher? What put him on his path of vengeance? And when the smoke clears, will he even make it out alive? “

The book will hit shelves in November.

Next Up In Marvel

Loading comments...

The Latest

Rick and Morty season 7 will replace Justin Roiland’s characters with ‘soundalikes’

By Kayti Burt
/ new

Here’s a first look at Homelander and Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Mortal Kombat 1 goes deep on the ‘3D era’ with new character reveals

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

‘What’s the correct viewing order for Barbenheimer?’ is the wrong question

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

The Flash, Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

By Pete Volk and Toussaint Egan
/ new

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both winning the weekend box office

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon