Harley Quinn takes on the terrifying ordeal of being a good person in new trailer

Brash, bold, and bombastic Harley Quinn is back for season 4 of her animated show. Though this time around, she’s battling her greatest adversary yet: the inner conflict that she might actually be a better do-gooder than a villain. The first trailer out of San Diego Comic-Con shows us more of this new heroic Harley.

At the end of season 3, Harley realized that she actually might enjoy doing good deeds — and subsequently becomes the newest member of the Bat Family. However, her girlfriend Ivy has the opportunity to lead an all new Legion of Doom with an all-female lineup. In the first trailer, Harley juggles her new wacky double life between good and evil. Can she prove to the Bat Family that she belongs, and also still maintain her relationship with Ivy?

The new season of Harley Quinn will be 10 episodes long, kicking off on July 27 on Max with a new episode each week. The three previous seasons are available on Max.