One Piece’s three newest movies are coming to Crunchyroll

Luffy and his crew are bringing more adventures to Crunchyroll. No, not the long-running anime, but three of the anime’s most recent movies instead. Crunchyroll announced the three movies on Thursday during its San Diego Comic-Con panel, and they’re set for release on July 22, also known as One Piece Day.

The movies that are on their way to the streaming service are One Piece Film: Gold, One Piece: Stampede and One Piece Film: Red. Gold was released in 2016 and follows the Straw Hat crew as they take on captain Gild Tesoro, who commands the massive city-ship Gran Tesoro. In One Piece: Stampede, which came out in 2019, Luffy and the gang look for a new treasure hidden by Gol D. Roger. Finally, in last year’s One Piece Film: Red, Luffy reunites with his friend Uta, the adopted daughter of Red-Haired Shanks.

While these are the three most recent One Piece movies, they’re far from the only ones. There are a total of 15 feature-length One Piece films, and even more that are slightly under feature length. These stories aren’t part of the original One Piece manga, but are side stories that accompany the main plot. And while One Piece author Eiichiro Oda didn’t write the movies, he did produce them and was creatively involved in each.

Along with these movies, fans can also watch over 900 episodes of the anime’s English dub on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, on an entirely different streaming service, the live-action One Piece series will arrive on Netflix on Aug. 31.