How to unlock all suits in Spider-Man 2 for PS5

There are a whopping 68 unique suits in Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. That might sound like a lot for one Spider-Man, but when you consider that this game features two — Peter Parker and Miles Morales — it’s a bit more reasonable.

In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ve listed out all suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales (as well as images, so you can see how cool they look before you earn them). We’ve also detailed how to unlock all of these suits, how much each suit costs, and whether or not these suits have additional styles for you to acquire.

[Spoiler warning: While this guide doesn’t include any strict narrative spoilers, you may be able to glean plot twists by looking at suits or even reading their names.]

How to unlock all suits for Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Unlike Spider-Man 2’s predecessor — 2018’s Spider-Man — suits in Spider-Man 2 are purely cosmetic. There are also suit styles, which allow you to change the hue of each suit for a fee (of in-game currency). Most suits have these styles, though some (typically those based off movie properties) do not.

You unlock most suits by reaching a certain overall Spider-Man level in the game, but you’ll still have to pay for the ones you want to fully unlock with in-game currency like Tech Parts or the much rarer Hero Tokens.

Unlocking every suit this way will net you the Kitted Out trophy, though it’s worth mentioning that you only need to purchase all base suits for the trophy, and don’t need to own any styles. Here are all suits in Spider-Man 2.

We’ve listed these in the order you’ll unlock them in the game, with the exception being story and side quest-based unlocks, which we’ve placed at the end.

All Spider-Man 2 suits and unlocks Suit name Which Spider-Man it belongs to Unlock condition Cost Suit name Which Spider-Man it belongs to Unlock condition Cost Advanced Suit 2.0 Peter You start the game with it N/A Upgraded Suit Miles You start the game with it N/A Classic Suit Peter Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Scarlet III Suit Peter Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Advanced Suit Peter Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Family Business Suit Miles Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Classic Suit Miles Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token T.R.A.C.K. Suit Miles Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Kumo Suit Peter Level 5 30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Parts Hybrid Suit Peter Level 6 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Brooklyn 2099 Suit Miles Level 7 30 Tech Parts, 1 Hero Token Amazing Suit Peter Level 8 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Amazing 2 Suit Peter Level 9 35 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Sportswear Suit Miles Level 10 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit Peter Level 11 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Life Story Suit Miles Level 12 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Miles Morales 2099 Suit Miles Level 13 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Scarlet Spider Suit Peter Level 14 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Superior Suit Peter Level 15 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Advanced Tech Suit Miles Level 16 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Anti-Ock Suit Peter Level 17 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Shadow-Spider Suit Miles Level 18 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens Miles Morales 2020 Suit Miles Level 19 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens Arachknights Suit Peter Level 20 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens Purple Reign Suit Miles Level 21 45 Tech Parts, 2 Her Tokens Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit Peter Level 22 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens Homemade Suit Peter Level 23 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens Bodega Cat Suit Miles Level 24 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens Forever Suit Miles Level 25 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Spider-Punk Peter Level 26 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Homemade Suit Miles Level 27 55 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Secret Wars: Civil War Suit Peter Level 28 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Iron Spider Armor Peter Level 29 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Into the Spider-Verse Suit Miles Level 30 60 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Webbed Black Suit Peter Level 31 65 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Webbed Suit Peter Level 32 65 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit Miles Level 33 70 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens The End Suit Miles Level 34 70 Tech Parts Upgraded Classic Suit Peter Level 35 75 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens 10th Anniversary Suit Miles Level 36 75 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Programmable Matter Suit Miles Level 37 80 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens New Blue Suit Peter Level 38 80 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit Miles Level 39 80 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit Miles Level 40 85 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Upgraded Suit Peter Level 41 85 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Great Responsibility Suit Miles Level 42 90 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Acrosss the Spider-Verse Suit Miles Level 44 95 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Stealth Suit Peter Level 46 95 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens Crimson Cowl Suit Miles Level 48 100 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens Classic Black Suit Peter Level 50 100 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts Best There is Suit Miles Level 52 105 Tech Parts, 7 City Tokens Iron Spider Suit Peter Level 54 110 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts Dark Ages Suit Miles Level 56 110 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens New Red and Blue Suit Peter Level 58 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts Black and Gold Suit Peter Level 60 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts Absolute Carnage Suit Miles Level 60 115 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens Life Story Suit Peter Complete all EMF labs N/A Last Hunt Suit Peter Complete all Hunter Bases N/A Saving Lives Suit Peter Complete all "The Flame" missions N/A King in Black Suit Miles Clear out all Symbiote Nests N/A Boricua Suit Miles Complete all Brooklyn Visions requests N/A Smoke and Mirrors Suit Miles Complete all Mysteriums N/A Most Dangerous Game Suit Miles Complete all Hunter Bases N/A City Sounds Suit Miles Complete all Cultural Museum missions N/A Black Suit Peter Story progress N/A Symbiote Suit Peter Story progress N/A Anti-Venom Suit Peter Story progress N/A Evolved Suit Miles Story Progress N/A

Peter Parker suits

You’ll unlock several of Peter Parker’s suits by progressing through the story of Spider-Man 2, but you can get some by completing activities and side quests, and leveling up. Many of Peter’s suits don’t have additional styles, since they’re based off Spider-Man movies.

Advanced Suit 2.0

How to unlock: You start the game with it.

Cost: Free

Styles: Red/black, blue/red, orange/white

Classic Suit

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.

Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: Blue/red, red/black, red/blue

Scarlet III Suit

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.

Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: Red/black, yellow/black, blue/white

Advanced Suit

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.

Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: Blue/red, black/white, yellow/red/blue

Kumo Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 5 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)

Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Part

Styles: Black/red, white/blue, blue/black

Hybrid Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 6

Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: None (since it’s a movie-inspired suit)

Amazing Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 8

Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: None (since it’s a movie-inspired suit)

Amazing 2 Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 9

Cost: 35 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 11

Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: Black/red, black/white, purple/blue.

Scarlet Spider Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 14

Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens

Styles: Black/red, purple/black, red/blue

Superior Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 15

Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens

Styles: Blue/black, red/black, white/green

Anti-Ock Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 17

Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens

Styles: White/blue, red/white, black/green

Arachknight Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 20

Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens

Styles: Black, blue/white, red/orange

Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 22

Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit). However, this suit has custom, low frame-rate animations.

Homemade Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 23

Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Spider-Punk

How to unlock: Reach level 26

Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: Black, white, red/black

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 28

Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: White/black, black, pink/blue

Iron Spider Armor

How to unlock: Reach level 29

Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: White/black/gold, blue/gold, black/gold

Webbed Black Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 31

Cost: 65 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Webbed Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 32

Cost: 65 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Upgraded Classic Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 35

Cost: 75 Tech Parts and five City Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

New Blue Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 38

Cost: 80 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: Red/blue, black/blue, black/white

Upgraded Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 41

Cost: 85 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Stealth Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 46

Cost: 95 Tech Parts and six City Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Classic Black Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 50

Cost: 100 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: Blue/white, white/black, black/white

Iron Spider Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 54

Cost: 110 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

New Red and Blue Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 58

Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Black and Gold Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 60

Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Life Story Suit

How to unlock: Complete all EMF lab stations

Cost: Free

Styles: White/black, blue/black, orange

Last Hunt Suit

How to unlock: Complete all Hunter Bases

Cost: Free

Styles: Green, blue, gray

Saving Lives Suit

How to unlock: Complete all “The Flame” missions

Cost: Free

Styles: White/black, red/black, green/black

Black Suit

How to unlock: Continue through the main story

Cost: Free

Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.

Symbiote Suit

How to unlock: Continue through the main story

Cost: Free

Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.

Anti-Venom Suit

How to unlock: Continue through the main story

Cost: Free

Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.

Miles Morales suits

You’ll unlock many of Miles Morales’ suits by completing side activities and leveling up, but won’t get as many from progressing through the story as you would for Peter Park. Here are each of Miles Morales’ suits, how you’ll unlock them, and how much they cost.

Upgraded Suit

How to unlock: You start the game with it.

Cost: Free

Styles: Red/white/blue, blue/black, white/red

Family Business Suit

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.

Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: Green/gold, purple/green, or black/yellow

Classic Suit

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.

Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: Red/blue, purple/black, and blue

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.

Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token

Styles: Red/blue, black/red, or purple/blue

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 7 (this suit is hidden before you unlock it)

Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one Hero Token

Styles: Black/blue, gray/black, green/gray

Sportswear Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 10

Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two City Tokens

Styles: Blue/red, red/black, black/red

Life Story Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 12

Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two City Tokens

Styles: Silver/gray, black/red, black/gold

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 13

Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: Purple/black, gray/black, gold/black

Advanced Tech Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 16

Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens

Styles: Blue/red, white/red, red/black

Shadow-Spider Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 18

Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens

Styles: Gold/white, blue/black, red/black/white

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 19

Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens

Styles: Red/blue, purple/black, green/gray

Purple Reign Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 21

Cost: 45 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens

Styles: Black/green, purple/green, black/red

Bodega Cat Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 24

Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens

Styles: Blue/black, green/black, black/red

Forever Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 25 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)

Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: Black, gold/black, purple/black

Homemade Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 27

Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens

Styles: Black/red, blue/red, blue/black

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 30

Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 33

Cost: 70 Tech Parts and five City Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

The End Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 34

Cost: 70 Tech Parts

Styles: Purple/red, red, white/black

10th Anniversary Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 36

Cost: 75 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: Black/red, red, purple/black

Programmable Matter Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 37

Cost: 80 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens

Styles: Purple, gold, green

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 39

Cost: 80 Tech Parts and six City Tokens

Styles: Gray/red, red/black, black

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 40

Cost: 85 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: Black, black/red, gray/yellow

Great Responsibility Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 42

Cost: 90 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts

Styles: White/black, black/red, red/black

Across the Spider-Verse Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 44

Cost: 95 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens

Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Crimson Cowl Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 48

Cost: 100 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens

Styles: Black/red, black/green, red/black

Best There Is Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 52

Cost: 105 Tech Parts and seven City Tokens

Styles: Yellow/black, black, blue/yellow

Dark Ages Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 56

Cost: 110 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens

Styles: Red/black, white/black, orange/black

Absolute Carnage Suit

How to unlock: Reach level 60 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)

Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens

Styles: Red/black, black/white, white/black

King in Black Suit

How to unlock: Clear out all Symbiote nests

Cost: Free

Styles: Red/black, gray/black, green/black

Boricua Suit

How to unlock: Complete all Brooklyn Visions requests

Cost: Free

Styles: Blue/red/white, black/blue/red/white, white/gray/red/blue

Smoke and Mirrors Suit

How to unlock: Complete all Mysteriums

Cost: Free

Styles: White/black, purple/green, red/black

Most Dangerous Game Suit

How to unlock: Complete all Hunter Bases

Cost: Free

Styles: Green, blue, gray

City Sounds Suit

How to unlock: Complete all “Cultural Museum” missions

Cost: Free

Styles: Blue/black, purple/black, yellow/black

Evolved Suit

How to unlock: Progress through the main story

Cost: Free

Styles: White/red, black/red, white/blue