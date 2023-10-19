How to unlock all suits in Spider-Man 2 for PS5

There are a whopping 68 unique suits in Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. That might sound like a lot for one Spider-Man, but when you consider that this game features two — Peter Parker and Miles Morales — it’s a bit more reasonable.
In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ve listed out all suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales (as well as images, so you can see how cool they look before you earn them). We’ve also detailed how to unlock all of these suits, how much each suit costs, and whether or not these suits have additional styles for you to acquire.
[Spoiler warning: While this guide doesn’t include any strict narrative spoilers, you may be able to glean plot twists by looking at suits or even reading their names.]
How to unlock all suits for Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
Unlike Spider-Man 2’s predecessor — 2018’s Spider-Man — suits in Spider-Man 2 are purely cosmetic. There are also suit styles, which allow you to change the hue of each suit for a fee (of in-game currency). Most suits have these styles, though some (typically those based off movie properties) do not.
You unlock most suits by reaching a certain overall Spider-Man level in the game, but you’ll still have to pay for the ones you want to fully unlock with in-game currency like Tech Parts or the much rarer Hero Tokens.
Unlocking every suit this way will net you the Kitted Out trophy, though it’s worth mentioning that you only need to purchase all base suits for the trophy, and don’t need to own any styles. Here are all suits in Spider-Man 2.
We’ve listed these in the order you’ll unlock them in the game, with the exception being story and side quest-based unlocks, which we’ve placed at the end.
All Spider-Man 2 suits and unlocks
|Advanced Suit 2.0
|Peter
|You start the game with it
|N/A
|Upgraded Suit
|Miles
|You start the game with it
|N/A
|Classic Suit
|Peter
|Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Scarlet III Suit
|Peter
|Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Advanced Suit
|Peter
|Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Family Business Suit
|Miles
|Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Classic Suit
|Miles
|Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|T.R.A.C.K. Suit
|Miles
|Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Kumo Suit
|Peter
|Level 5
|30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Parts
|Hybrid Suit
|Peter
|Level 6
|30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Brooklyn 2099 Suit
|Miles
|Level 7
|30 Tech Parts, 1 Hero Token
|Amazing Suit
|Peter
|Level 8
|30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Amazing 2 Suit
|Peter
|Level 9
|35 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Sportswear Suit
|Miles
|Level 10
|35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
|Peter
|Level 11
|35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Life Story Suit
|Miles
|Level 12
|35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Miles Morales 2099 Suit
|Miles
|Level 13
|35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Scarlet Spider Suit
|Peter
|Level 14
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Superior Suit
|Peter
|Level 15
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Advanced Tech Suit
|Miles
|Level 16
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Anti-Ock Suit
|Peter
|Level 17
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Shadow-Spider Suit
|Miles
|Level 18
|45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
|Miles Morales 2020 Suit
|Miles
|Level 19
|45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
|Arachknights Suit
|Peter
|Level 20
|45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
|Purple Reign Suit
|Miles
|Level 21
|45 Tech Parts, 2 Her Tokens
|Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit
|Peter
|Level 22
|50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens
|Homemade Suit
|Peter
|Level 23
|50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens
|Bodega Cat Suit
|Miles
|Level 24
|50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens
|Forever Suit
|Miles
|Level 25
|55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Spider-Punk
|Peter
|Level 26
|55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Homemade Suit
|Miles
|Level 27
|55 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|Secret Wars: Civil War Suit
|Peter
|Level 28
|60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Iron Spider Armor
|Peter
|Level 29
|60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Into the Spider-Verse Suit
|Miles
|Level 30
|60 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|Webbed Black Suit
|Peter
|Level 31
|65 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Webbed Suit
|Peter
|Level 32
|65 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit
|Miles
|Level 33
|70 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens
|The End Suit
|Miles
|Level 34
|70 Tech Parts
|Upgraded Classic Suit
|Peter
|Level 35
|75 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens
|10th Anniversary Suit
|Miles
|Level 36
|75 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Programmable Matter Suit
|Miles
|Level 37
|80 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|New Blue Suit
|Peter
|Level 38
|80 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit
|Miles
|Level 39
|80 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens
|Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit
|Miles
|Level 40
|85 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Upgraded Suit
|Peter
|Level 41
|85 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|Great Responsibility Suit
|Miles
|Level 42
|90 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Acrosss the Spider-Verse Suit
|Miles
|Level 44
|95 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|Stealth Suit
|Peter
|Level 46
|95 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens
|Crimson Cowl Suit
|Miles
|Level 48
|100 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|Classic Black Suit
|Peter
|Level 50
|100 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|Best There is Suit
|Miles
|Level 52
|105 Tech Parts, 7 City Tokens
|Iron Spider Suit
|Peter
|Level 54
|110 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
|Dark Ages Suit
|Miles
|Level 56
|110 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens
|New Red and Blue Suit
|Peter
|Level 58
|115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
|Black and Gold Suit
|Peter
|Level 60
|115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
|Absolute Carnage Suit
|Miles
|Level 60
|115 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens
|Life Story Suit
|Peter
|Complete all EMF labs
|N/A
|Last Hunt Suit
|Peter
|Complete all Hunter Bases
|N/A
|Saving Lives Suit
|Peter
|Complete all "The Flame" missions
|N/A
|King in Black Suit
|Miles
|Clear out all Symbiote Nests
|N/A
|Boricua Suit
|Miles
|Complete all Brooklyn Visions requests
|N/A
|Smoke and Mirrors Suit
|Miles
|Complete all Mysteriums
|N/A
|Most Dangerous Game Suit
|Miles
|Complete all Hunter Bases
|N/A
|City Sounds Suit
|Miles
|Complete all Cultural Museum missions
|N/A
|Black Suit
|Peter
|Story progress
|N/A
|Symbiote Suit
|Peter
|Story progress
|N/A
|Anti-Venom Suit
|Peter
|Story progress
|N/A
|Evolved Suit
|Miles
|Story Progress
|N/A
Peter Parker suits
You’ll unlock several of Peter Parker’s suits by progressing through the story of Spider-Man 2, but you can get some by completing activities and side quests, and leveling up. Many of Peter’s suits don’t have additional styles, since they’re based off Spider-Man movies.
Advanced Suit 2.0
How to unlock: You start the game with it.
Cost: Free
Styles: Red/black, blue/red, orange/white
Classic Suit
How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Blue/red, red/black, red/blue
Scarlet III Suit
How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Red/black, yellow/black, blue/white
Advanced Suit
How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Blue/red, black/white, yellow/red/blue
Kumo Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 5 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)
Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Part
Styles: Black/red, white/blue, blue/black
Hybrid Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 6
Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: None (since it’s a movie-inspired suit)
Amazing Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 8
Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: None (since it’s a movie-inspired suit)
Amazing 2 Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 9
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 11
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black/red, black/white, purple/blue.
Scarlet Spider Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 14
Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Black/red, purple/black, red/blue
Superior Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 15
Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Blue/black, red/black, white/green
Anti-Ock Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 17
Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: White/blue, red/white, black/green
Arachknight Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 20
Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens
Styles: Black, blue/white, red/orange
Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 22
Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit). However, this suit has custom, low frame-rate animations.
Homemade Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 23
Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Spider-Punk
How to unlock: Reach level 26
Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black, white, red/black
Secret Wars: Civil War Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 28
Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: White/black, black, pink/blue
Iron Spider Armor
How to unlock: Reach level 29
Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: White/black/gold, blue/gold, black/gold
Webbed Black Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 31
Cost: 65 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Webbed Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 32
Cost: 65 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Upgraded Classic Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 35
Cost: 75 Tech Parts and five City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
New Blue Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 38
Cost: 80 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Red/blue, black/blue, black/white
Upgraded Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 41
Cost: 85 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Stealth Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 46
Cost: 95 Tech Parts and six City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Classic Black Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 50
Cost: 100 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Blue/white, white/black, black/white
Iron Spider Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 54
Cost: 110 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
New Red and Blue Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 58
Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Black and Gold Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 60
Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Life Story Suit
How to unlock: Complete all EMF lab stations
Cost: Free
Styles: White/black, blue/black, orange
Last Hunt Suit
How to unlock: Complete all Hunter Bases
Cost: Free
Styles: Green, blue, gray
Saving Lives Suit
How to unlock: Complete all “The Flame” missions
Cost: Free
Styles: White/black, red/black, green/black
Black Suit
How to unlock: Continue through the main story
Cost: Free
Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.
Symbiote Suit
How to unlock: Continue through the main story
Cost: Free
Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.
Anti-Venom Suit
How to unlock: Continue through the main story
Cost: Free
Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.
Miles Morales suits
You’ll unlock many of Miles Morales’ suits by completing side activities and leveling up, but won’t get as many from progressing through the story as you would for Peter Park. Here are each of Miles Morales’ suits, how you’ll unlock them, and how much they cost.
Upgraded Suit
How to unlock: You start the game with it.
Cost: Free
Styles: Red/white/blue, blue/black, white/red
Family Business Suit
How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Green/gold, purple/green, or black/yellow
Classic Suit
How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Red/blue, purple/black, and blue
T.R.A.C.K. Suit
How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Red/blue, black/red, or purple/blue
Brooklyn 2099 Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 7 (this suit is hidden before you unlock it)
Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one Hero Token
Styles: Black/blue, gray/black, green/gray
Sportswear Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 10
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Blue/red, red/black, black/red
Life Story Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 12
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Silver/gray, black/red, black/gold
Miles Morales 2099 Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 13
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Purple/black, gray/black, gold/black
Advanced Tech Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 16
Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Blue/red, white/red, red/black
Shadow-Spider Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 18
Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens
Styles: Gold/white, blue/black, red/black/white
Miles Morales 2020 Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 19
Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens
Styles: Red/blue, purple/black, green/gray
Purple Reign Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 21
Cost: 45 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: Black/green, purple/green, black/red
Bodega Cat Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 24
Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens
Styles: Blue/black, green/black, black/red
Forever Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 25 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)
Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black, gold/black, purple/black
Homemade Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 27
Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: Black/red, blue/red, blue/black
Into the Spider-Verse Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 30
Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 33
Cost: 70 Tech Parts and five City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
The End Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 34
Cost: 70 Tech Parts
Styles: Purple/red, red, white/black
10th Anniversary Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 36
Cost: 75 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black/red, red, purple/black
Programmable Matter Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 37
Cost: 80 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: Purple, gold, green
S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 39
Cost: 80 Tech Parts and six City Tokens
Styles: Gray/red, red/black, black
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 40
Cost: 85 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black, black/red, gray/yellow
Great Responsibility Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 42
Cost: 90 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: White/black, black/red, red/black
Across the Spider-Verse Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 44
Cost: 95 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)
Crimson Cowl Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 48
Cost: 100 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: Black/red, black/green, red/black
Best There Is Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 52
Cost: 105 Tech Parts and seven City Tokens
Styles: Yellow/black, black, blue/yellow
Dark Ages Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 56
Cost: 110 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens
Styles: Red/black, white/black, orange/black
Absolute Carnage Suit
How to unlock: Reach level 60 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)
Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens
Styles: Red/black, black/white, white/black
King in Black Suit
How to unlock: Clear out all Symbiote nests
Cost: Free
Styles: Red/black, gray/black, green/black
Boricua Suit
How to unlock: Complete all Brooklyn Visions requests
Cost: Free
Styles: Blue/red/white, black/blue/red/white, white/gray/red/blue
Smoke and Mirrors Suit
How to unlock: Complete all Mysteriums
Cost: Free
Styles: White/black, purple/green, red/black
Most Dangerous Game Suit
How to unlock: Complete all Hunter Bases
Cost: Free
Styles: Green, blue, gray
City Sounds Suit
How to unlock: Complete all “Cultural Museum” missions
Cost: Free
Styles: Blue/black, purple/black, yellow/black
Evolved Suit
How to unlock: Progress through the main story
Cost: Free
Styles: White/red, black/red, white/blue
