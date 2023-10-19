 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to unlock all suits in Spider-Man 2 for PS5

Dress Miles and Peter in style

By Ryan Gilliam
Peter Parker in the black suit and Miles Morales look at the camera together in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
There are a whopping 68 unique suits in Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. That might sound like a lot for one Spider-Man, but when you consider that this game features two — Peter Parker and Miles Morales — it’s a bit more reasonable.

In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ve listed out all suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales (as well as images, so you can see how cool they look before you earn them). We’ve also detailed how to unlock all of these suits, how much each suit costs, and whether or not these suits have additional styles for you to acquire.

[Spoiler warning: While this guide doesn’t include any strict narrative spoilers, you may be able to glean plot twists by looking at suits or even reading their names.]

How to unlock all suits for Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Unlike Spider-Man 2’s predecessor — 2018’s Spider-Mansuits in Spider-Man 2 are purely cosmetic. There are also suit styles, which allow you to change the hue of each suit for a fee (of in-game currency). Most suits have these styles, though some (typically those based off movie properties) do not.

You unlock most suits by reaching a certain overall Spider-Man level in the game, but you’ll still have to pay for the ones you want to fully unlock with in-game currency like Tech Parts or the much rarer Hero Tokens.

Unlocking every suit this way will net you the Kitted Out trophy, though it’s worth mentioning that you only need to purchase all base suits for the trophy, and don’t need to own any styles. Here are all suits in Spider-Man 2.

We’ve listed these in the order you’ll unlock them in the game, with the exception being story and side quest-based unlocks, which we’ve placed at the end.

All Spider-Man 2 suits and unlocks

Suit name Which Spider-Man it belongs to Unlock condition Cost
Advanced Suit 2.0 Peter You start the game with it N/A
Upgraded Suit Miles You start the game with it N/A
Classic Suit Peter Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
Scarlet III Suit Peter Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
Advanced Suit Peter Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
Family Business Suit Miles Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
Classic Suit Miles Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
T.R.A.C.K. Suit Miles Available for purchase after you unlock the suit system 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
Kumo Suit Peter Level 5 30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Parts
Hybrid Suit Peter Level 6 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
Brooklyn 2099 Suit Miles Level 7 30 Tech Parts, 1 Hero Token
Amazing Suit Peter Level 8 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
Amazing 2 Suit Peter Level 9 35 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
Sportswear Suit Miles Level 10 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit Peter Level 11 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Life Story Suit Miles Level 12 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
Miles Morales 2099 Suit Miles Level 13 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Scarlet Spider Suit Peter Level 14 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
Superior Suit Peter Level 15 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
Advanced Tech Suit Miles Level 16 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
Anti-Ock Suit Peter Level 17 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
Shadow-Spider Suit Miles Level 18 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
Miles Morales 2020 Suit Miles Level 19 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
Arachknights Suit Peter Level 20 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
Purple Reign Suit Miles Level 21 45 Tech Parts, 2 Her Tokens
Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit Peter Level 22 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens
Homemade Suit Peter Level 23 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens
Bodega Cat Suit Miles Level 24 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens
Forever Suit Miles Level 25 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Spider-Punk Peter Level 26 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Homemade Suit Miles Level 27 55 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
Secret Wars: Civil War Suit Peter Level 28 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Iron Spider Armor Peter Level 29 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Into the Spider-Verse Suit Miles Level 30 60 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
Webbed Black Suit Peter Level 31 65 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Webbed Suit Peter Level 32 65 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit Miles Level 33 70 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens
The End Suit Miles Level 34 70 Tech Parts
Upgraded Classic Suit Peter Level 35 75 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens
10th Anniversary Suit Miles Level 36 75 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Programmable Matter Suit Miles Level 37 80 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
New Blue Suit Peter Level 38 80 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit Miles Level 39 80 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit Miles Level 40 85 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Upgraded Suit Peter Level 41 85 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
Great Responsibility Suit Miles Level 42 90 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Acrosss the Spider-Verse Suit Miles Level 44 95 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
Stealth Suit Peter Level 46 95 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens
Crimson Cowl Suit Miles Level 48 100 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
Classic Black Suit Peter Level 50 100 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
Best There is Suit Miles Level 52 105 Tech Parts, 7 City Tokens
Iron Spider Suit Peter Level 54 110 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
Dark Ages Suit Miles Level 56 110 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens
New Red and Blue Suit Peter Level 58 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
Black and Gold Suit Peter Level 60 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
Absolute Carnage Suit Miles Level 60 115 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens
Life Story Suit Peter Complete all EMF labs N/A
Last Hunt Suit Peter Complete all Hunter Bases N/A
Saving Lives Suit Peter Complete all "The Flame" missions N/A
King in Black Suit Miles Clear out all Symbiote Nests N/A
Boricua Suit Miles Complete all Brooklyn Visions requests N/A
Smoke and Mirrors Suit Miles Complete all Mysteriums N/A
Most Dangerous Game Suit Miles Complete all Hunter Bases N/A
City Sounds Suit Miles Complete all Cultural Museum missions N/A
Black Suit Peter Story progress N/A
Symbiote Suit Peter Story progress N/A
Anti-Venom Suit Peter Story progress N/A
Evolved Suit Miles Story Progress N/A

Peter Parker suits

You’ll unlock several of Peter Parker’s suits by progressing through the story of Spider-Man 2, but you can get some by completing activities and side quests, and leveling up. Many of Peter’s suits don’t have additional styles, since they’re based off Spider-Man movies.

Advanced Suit 2.0

The Advanced Suit 2.0 Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: You start the game with it.
Cost: Free
Styles: Red/black, blue/red, orange/white

Classic Suit

The Classic Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Blue/red, red/black, red/blue

Scarlet III Suit

The Scarlet III Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Red/black, yellow/black, blue/white

Advanced Suit

The Advanced Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Blue/red, black/white, yellow/red/blue

Kumo Suit

The Kumo Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 5 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)
Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Part
Styles: Black/red, white/blue, blue/black

Hybrid Suit

The Hybrid Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 6
Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: None (since it’s a movie-inspired suit)

Amazing Suit

The Amazing Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 8
Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: None (since it’s a movie-inspired suit)

Amazing 2 Suit

The Amazing 2 Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 9
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

The Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 11
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black/red, black/white, purple/blue.

Scarlet Spider Suit

The Scarlet Spider Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 14
Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Black/red, purple/black, red/blue

Superior Suit

The Superior Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 15
Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Blue/black, red/black, white/green

Anti-Ock Suit

The Anti-Ock Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 17
Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: White/blue, red/white, black/green

Arachknight Suit

The Arachknight Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 20
Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens
Styles: Black, blue/white, red/orange

Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

The Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 22
Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit). However, this suit has custom, low frame-rate animations.

Homemade Suit

The Homemade Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 23
Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Spider-Punk

The Spider-Punk Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 26
Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black, white, red/black

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit

The Secret Wars: Civil War Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 28
Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: White/black, black, pink/blue

Iron Spider Armor

The Iron Spider Armor Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 29
Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: White/black/gold, blue/gold, black/gold

Webbed Black Suit

The Webbed Black Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 31
Cost: 65 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Webbed Suit

The Webbed Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 32
Cost: 65 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Upgraded Classic Suit

The Upgraded Classic Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 35
Cost: 75 Tech Parts and five City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

New Blue Suit

The New Blue Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 38
Cost: 80 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Red/blue, black/blue, black/white

Upgraded Suit

The Upgraded Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 41
Cost: 85 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Stealth Suit

The Stealth Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 46
Cost: 95 Tech Parts and six City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Classic Black Suit

The Classic Black Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 50
Cost: 100 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Blue/white, white/black, black/white

Iron Spider Suit

The Iron Spider Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 54
Cost: 110 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

New Red and Blue Suit

The New Red and Blue Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 58
Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Black and Gold Suit

The Black and Gold Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 60
Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Life Story Suit

The Life Story Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Complete all EMF lab stations
Cost: Free
Styles: White/black, blue/black, orange

Last Hunt Suit

The Last Hunt Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Complete all Hunter Bases
Cost: Free
Styles: Green, blue, gray

Saving Lives Suit

The Saving Lives Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Complete all “The Flame” missions
Cost: Free
Styles: White/black, red/black, green/black

Black Suit

The Black Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Continue through the main story
Cost: Free
Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.

Symbiote Suit

The Symbiote Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Continue through the main story
Cost: Free
Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.

Anti-Venom Suit

The Anti-Venom Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Continue through the main story
Cost: Free
Styles: This is a story-based symbiote suit, so you can’t change the style.

Miles Morales suits

You’ll unlock many of Miles Morales’ suits by completing side activities and leveling up, but won’t get as many from progressing through the story as you would for Peter Park. Here are each of Miles Morales’ suits, how you’ll unlock them, and how much they cost.

Upgraded Suit

The Upgraded Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: You start the game with it.
Cost: Free
Styles: Red/white/blue, blue/black, white/red

Family Business Suit

The Family Business Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Green/gold, purple/green, or black/yellow

Classic Suit

The Classic Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Red/blue, purple/black, and blue

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

The T.R.A.C.K. Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Purchase once you unlock the suit system.
Cost: 20 Tech Parts and one City Token
Styles: Red/blue, black/red, or purple/blue

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

The Brooklyn 2099 Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 7 (this suit is hidden before you unlock it)
Cost: 30 Tech Parts and one Hero Token
Styles: Black/blue, gray/black, green/gray

Sportswear Suit

The Sportswear Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 10
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Blue/red, red/black, black/red

Life Story Suit

The Life Story Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 12
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Silver/gray, black/red, black/gold

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

The Miles Morales 2099 Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 13
Cost: 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Purple/black, gray/black, gold/black

Advanced Tech Suit

The Advanced Tech Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 16
Cost: 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens
Styles: Blue/red, white/red, red/black

Shadow-Spider Suit

The Shadow-Spider Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 18
Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens
Styles: Gold/white, blue/black, red/black/white

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

The Miles Morales 2020 Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 19
Cost: 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens
Styles: Red/blue, purple/black, green/gray

Purple Reign Suit

The Purple Reign Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 21
Cost: 45 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: Black/green, purple/green, black/red

Bodega Cat Suit

The Bodega Cat Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 24
Cost: 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens
Styles: Blue/black, green/black, black/red

Forever Suit

The Forever Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 25 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)
Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black, gold/black, purple/black

Homemade Suit

The Homemade Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 27
Cost: 55 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: Black/red, blue/red, blue/black

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

The Into the Spider-Verse Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 30
Cost: 60 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit

The Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 33
Cost: 70 Tech Parts and five City Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

The End Suit

The End Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 34
Cost: 70 Tech Parts
Styles: Purple/red, red, white/black

10th Anniversary Suit

The 10th Anniversary Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 36
Cost: 75 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black/red, red, purple/black

Programmable Matter Suit

The Programmable Matter Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 37
Cost: 80 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: Purple, gold, green

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

The S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 39
Cost: 80 Tech Parts and six City Tokens
Styles: Gray/red, red/black, black

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit

The Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 40
Cost: 85 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: Black, black/red, gray/yellow

Great Responsibility Suit

The Great Responsibility Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 42
Cost: 90 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts
Styles: White/black, black/red, red/black

Across the Spider-Verse Suit

The Across The Spider-Verse Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 44
Cost: 95 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: None (since this is a movie-inspired suit)

Crimson Cowl Suit

The Crimson Cowl Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 48
Cost: 100 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens
Styles: Black/red, black/green, red/black

Best There Is Suit

The Best There is Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 52
Cost: 105 Tech Parts and seven City Tokens
Styles: Yellow/black, black, blue/yellow

Dark Ages Suit

The Dark Ages Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 56
Cost: 110 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens
Styles: Red/black, white/black, orange/black

Absolute Carnage Suit

The Absolute Carnage Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Reach level 60 (this suit is hidden until you unlock it)
Cost: 115 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens
Styles: Red/black, black/white, white/black

King in Black Suit

The King in Black Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Clear out all Symbiote nests
Cost: Free
Styles: Red/black, gray/black, green/black

Boricua Suit

The Boricua Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Complete all Brooklyn Visions requests
Cost: Free
Styles: Blue/red/white, black/blue/red/white, white/gray/red/blue

Smoke and Mirrors Suit

The Smoke and Mirrors Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Complete all Mysteriums
Cost: Free
Styles: White/black, purple/green, red/black

Most Dangerous Game Suit

The Most Dangerous Game Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Complete all Hunter Bases
Cost: Free
Styles: Green, blue, gray

City Sounds Suit

The City Sounds Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Complete all “Cultural Museum” missions
Cost: Free
Styles: Blue/black, purple/black, yellow/black

Evolved Suit

The Evolved Suit Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

How to unlock: Progress through the main story
Cost: Free
Styles: White/red, black/red, white/blue

