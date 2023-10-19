 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get Rare Tech Parts and Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2 for PS5

How to collect Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens

By Ryan Gilliam
Miles stands in front of a special vault in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon
Ryan Gilliam (he/him) has worked at Polygon for nearly seven years.

There are four types of in-game currency in Spider-Man 2: Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens. You’ll need to stock up on if you want to buy every upgrade and unlock all suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

You’ll use Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, and City Tokens for a little bit of everything — upgrading your suit tech, unlocking new suits, and upgrading your gadgets. There is no real rhyme or reason to why one upgrade requires City Tokens and another requires Rare Tech Parts. Hero Tokens are the only outlier, and are primarily used for the coolest suits and the best tech upgrades.

In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll show you how to get Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens so you can upgrade your Spider-Man(s).

Spoiler warning: While this guide doesn’t discuss or allude to direct story spoilers, it does show the icons or names of some activities that appear in New York as a result of the story.

How to get Tech Parts

A gadget upgrade requires City Tokens and Tech Parts in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

Tech Parts are the general currency in Spider-Man 2. It’s is the only token type of the four that you can have hundreds of at once.

You’ll use Tech Parts for basically everything, and can find them by completing or finding:

  • Crimes
  • FNSM (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) Requests
  • EMF Experiments
  • Spider-Bots
  • Hunter Blinds

How to get Rare Tech Parts

A gadget upgrade requires Rare Tech Parts and Tech Parts in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

Rare Tech Parts and City Tokens are very similar, but you can find Rare Tech Parts in some random boxes on roofs, so they’re significantly more common. You’ll use Rare Tech Parts for gadget upgrades, suit tech upgrades, and unlocking new suits.

You can get more Rare Tech Parts by completing or finding:

  • Prowler Stashes
  • EMF Experiments
  • Hunter Blinds
  • Unidentified Targets

How to get City Tokens

A map shows the location of a Marko’s Memory in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which gives City Tokens Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

Like Rare Tech Parts, you’ll use City Tokens for basically everything. However, they are a bit harder to come by than Rare Tech Parts — as there aren’t a near limitless supply of them hiding in boxes around NYC — so be choosy when you spend them.

You can get more City Tokens by completing or finding:

  • Marko’s Memories
  • Photo Ops
  • Brooklyn Visions Requests

How to get Hero Tokens

A map icon for the Cultural Museum side quest in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 promises Hero Tokens Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

Hero Tokens are the most prestigious of the currencies, and usually cap off the final branch of an upgrade tree or are required to unlock the coolest looking suits.

You can get more Hero Tokens by completing or finding:

  • The Flame
  • Hunter Bases
  • Cultural Museum
  • Mysteriums
  • Symbiote Nests

For more Spider-Man 2 guides, here are the best skills, how to unlock all suits, and where to find all Spider-Bot locations.

