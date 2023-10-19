How to get Rare Tech Parts and Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2 for PS5

There are four types of in-game currency in Spider-Man 2: Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens. You’ll need to stock up on if you want to buy every upgrade and unlock all suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
You’ll use Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, and City Tokens for a little bit of everything — upgrading your suit tech, unlocking new suits, and upgrading your gadgets. There is no real rhyme or reason to why one upgrade requires City Tokens and another requires Rare Tech Parts. Hero Tokens are the only outlier, and are primarily used for the coolest suits and the best tech upgrades.
In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll show you how to get Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens so you can upgrade your Spider-Man(s).
How to get Tech Parts
Tech Parts are the general currency in Spider-Man 2. It’s is the only token type of the four that you can have hundreds of at once.
You’ll use Tech Parts for basically everything, and can find them by completing or finding:
- Crimes
- FNSM (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) Requests
- EMF Experiments
- Spider-Bots
- Hunter Blinds
How to get Rare Tech Parts
Rare Tech Parts and City Tokens are very similar, but you can find Rare Tech Parts in some random boxes on roofs, so they’re significantly more common. You’ll use Rare Tech Parts for gadget upgrades, suit tech upgrades, and unlocking new suits.
You can get more Rare Tech Parts by completing or finding:
- Prowler Stashes
- EMF Experiments
- Hunter Blinds
- Unidentified Targets
How to get City Tokens
Like Rare Tech Parts, you’ll use City Tokens for basically everything. However, they are a bit harder to come by than Rare Tech Parts — as there aren’t a near limitless supply of them hiding in boxes around NYC — so be choosy when you spend them.
You can get more City Tokens by completing or finding:
- Marko’s Memories
- Photo Ops
- Brooklyn Visions Requests
How to get Hero Tokens
Hero Tokens are the most prestigious of the currencies, and usually cap off the final branch of an upgrade tree or are required to unlock the coolest looking suits.
You can get more Hero Tokens by completing or finding:
- The Flame
- Hunter Bases
- Cultural Museum
- Mysteriums
- Symbiote Nests
