How to get Rare Tech Parts and Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2 for PS5

There are four types of in-game currency in Spider-Man 2: Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens. You’ll need to stock up on if you want to buy every upgrade and unlock all suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

You’ll use Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, and City Tokens for a little bit of everything — upgrading your suit tech, unlocking new suits, and upgrading your gadgets. There is no real rhyme or reason to why one upgrade requires City Tokens and another requires Rare Tech Parts. Hero Tokens are the only outlier, and are primarily used for the coolest suits and the best tech upgrades.

In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll show you how to get Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens so you can upgrade your Spider-Man(s).

Spoiler warning: While this guide doesn’t discuss or allude to direct story spoilers, it does show the icons or names of some activities that appear in New York as a result of the story.

How to get Tech Parts

Tech Parts are the general currency in Spider-Man 2. It’s is the only token type of the four that you can have hundreds of at once.

You’ll use Tech Parts for basically everything, and can find them by completing or finding:

Crimes

FNSM (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) Requests

EMF Experiments

Spider-Bots

Hunter Blinds

How to get Rare Tech Parts

Rare Tech Parts and City Tokens are very similar, but you can find Rare Tech Parts in some random boxes on roofs, so they’re significantly more common. You’ll use Rare Tech Parts for gadget upgrades, suit tech upgrades, and unlocking new suits.

You can get more Rare Tech Parts by completing or finding:

Prowler Stashes

EMF Experiments

Hunter Blinds

Unidentified Targets

How to get City Tokens

Like Rare Tech Parts, you’ll use City Tokens for basically everything. However, they are a bit harder to come by than Rare Tech Parts — as there aren’t a near limitless supply of them hiding in boxes around NYC — so be choosy when you spend them.

You can get more City Tokens by completing or finding:

Marko’s Memories

Photo Ops

Brooklyn Visions Requests

How to get Hero Tokens

Hero Tokens are the most prestigious of the currencies, and usually cap off the final branch of an upgrade tree or are required to unlock the coolest looking suits.

You can get more Hero Tokens by completing or finding:

The Flame

Hunter Bases

Cultural Museum

Mysteriums

Symbiote Nests

