Where to find Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2 on PS5

Big Apple Baller Stadium is hidden in the open world of Spider-Man 2 (well, as hidden as a stadium can be, I suppose). You’ll need to find it if you want to earn the Home Run! bronze trophy.

Even if a stadium is easier to find than a single gravestone (like for the You Know What to Do trophy) or a tiny science trophy (like for the Just Let Go trophy), it is off in a corner of New York and easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. But we’re here to help.

In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll help you complete the Home Run! trophy and get you that much closer to the “Dedicated” Platinum trophy.

How to find Big Apple Ballers stadium

There are a couple of recreational baseball fields in Spider-Man 2, but the stadium you’re looking for is in the Downtown Brooklyn neighborhood.

Travel all the way down to the southeast corner of the neighborhood and look for the big ferris wheel and amusement park (Coney Island). Head past the amusement park to the very corner of the island and you’ll find a baseball stadium. If you look on the field you’ll see that it has “Big Apple Ballers” emblazoned on the field itself.

How to unlock the Home Run! trophy

Once you find Big Apple Ballers Stadium, getting the trophy is very simple.

Start at home plate (for the baseball initiates: where Miles is standing on the image above) and step on it. Then follow the white line to the right until you reach first base. Then follow the line to your left until you touch second base, and then the third after that. Once you’ve hit third, keep following the path back to home plate.

Once you’ve run in a little square, you’ll unlock the Home Run! trophy.

For more Spider-Man 2 guides, here’s how to unlock all suits, where to find all Spider-Bot locations, our recommendations for the best skills, and a list of all trophies.