Where to find the science trophy in Spider-Man 2 on PS5

Explore Manhattan to earn the ‘Just Let Go’ trophy

By Ryan Gilliam
Miles perches in front of a science trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon
You need to find Miles and Phin’s science trophy if you want to earn the Just Let Go bronze trophy in Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. If you’ll recall, in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Miles and his friend Phin win a science trophy, and Miles eventually retires it by leaving it on the roof of a church.

New York is a huge city so — just like with the Home Run! and You Know What to Do trophies — it’s best to know where you’re going. In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll show you exactly where to find the science trophy in Spider-Man 2.

Where to find the science trophy in Spider-Man 2

A map of NYC showing the location of Trinity Church in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

You can find Miles and Phin’s science trophy on top of Trinity Church in the Financial District. This is the southernmost neighborhood in Manhattan.

If you look on the map, toward the southern half of the district, you’ll find a small patch of ground that doesn’t have a massive skyscraper on it. This is where you’ll find Trinity Church. Make your way over there and land on top of the roof.

How to collect the science trophy in Spider-Man 2

Miles looks up at a perch in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

From the Trinity Church roof, look toward the massive steeple. Walk toward the steeple from the roof and start climbing. Once you pass the two, massive windows, you’ll find a gray, ornate ledge that goes around the entire building. On this ledge, you’ll find the science trophy. Walk up to it and hit the triangle button.

Note that you must be playing as Miles when you do this to get the trophy.

For more Spider-Man 2 guides, here’s how to unlock all suits, where to find all Spider-Bot locations, our recommendations for the best skills, and a list of all trophies.

