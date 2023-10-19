Where to find Aunt May’s grave in Spider-Man 2 on PS5

Aunt May’s grave isn’t marked on the map in Spider-Man 2, and you’ll need to find it if you’re trying to earn the You Know What to Do bronze trophy.

Just like for the Just Let Go and Home Run! trophies, the game will ask you to hunt around New York City looking for May and Ben’s final resting place if you want to get the trophy.

In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll show you where to find Aunt May’s grave to get the You Know What to Do trophy.

Where to find the cemetery in Spider-Man 2

Despite living with their nephew in Queens, May and Ben Parker are buried in a cemetery in Harlem, all the way across the East River. One would think there are probably some perfectly good cemeteries in Queens, but I digress.

Look to the northwest part of the map, in the Harlem district. You’ll find a large patch of land that doesn’t appear to have any buildings around it. Swing up and land in the middle of the graveyard.

Where to find Aunt May (and Uncle Ben’s) grave

There are actually two interactable headstones in this cemetery, and they’re both essentially smack-dab in the middle of the explorable area. The first is for Miles’ dad, Jefferson Davis, and you’ll actually end up interacting with it during the campaign as Miles (you can also interact with it as Peter if you want a heartfelt moment). Nearby Jeff’s headstone, to the east and up the hill, is May and Ben’s final resting place. Interact with it to get the You Know What to Do trophy.

Note that you must be playing as Peter when you talk to the headstone, although Miles will say something nice to May if you bring him here.

For more Spider-Man 2 guides, here’s how to unlock all suits, where to find all Spider-Bot locations, our recommendations for the best skills, and a list of all trophies.