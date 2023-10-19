How long is Spider-Man 2 on PS5?

Spider-Man 2 is a long game filled with activities, cutscenes, and Spider-suits (so many suits). If you prefer to play games quickly, you can likely finish the main story in a few days. But if you’re playing methodically — and attempting to 100% everything — Spider-Man 2 may take you a long time to beat.

In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll cover how long it takes to beat Spider-Man 2 — and how long it’ll take you to do literally everything. And if you’re looking for a full list of quests, consult our Spider-Man 2 mission list.

How long is Spider-Man 2 PS5?

The Spider-Man 2 story unfolds in a traditional three-act structure, and took me around 15 to 20 hours to complete. (I’ve played through it twice.) That figure is with minimal side content completion.

Mission time length spans from the very short (a single cutscene) to about 30 to 40 minutes. There are a handful of lengthier missions that will likely take you over an hour, if you don’t skip the cutscenes.

How long does it take to 100% Spider-Man 2 PS5?

Fully completing Spider-Man 2’s activities (Marko’s Memories, Mysteriums, completing Friendly Neighborhood app requests, finding Spider-Bot locations, and the like) will take you an additional five or 10 hours, depending on how much time you spend wandering the city, how long it takes you to find Spider-Bots, and how you perform in challenge-based activities like the Mysteriums.

The Platinum trophy for Spider-Man 2, called Dedicated, will add another three to five hours onto that — if you’re efficient. Here’s a list of all trophies in Spider-Man 2.

If you’re doing everything (including nabbing the Platinum trophy), expect to spend between 25 and 35 hours playing Spider-Man 2.