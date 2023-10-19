Where to find all Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2 for PS5

Spider-Bots are the sneakiest collectible in Spider-Man 2, as they’re one of the only activities that don’t show up on your main map of New York. Instead, you’ll have to find them the old fashioned way: by swinging around the city. You can identify them by listening for a loud ping.

But New York is a big place, and even with the pings it can seem like searching for a needle in the world’s biggest haystack. But that’s where we come in. In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll show you exactly where to find all Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2. We’ve broken up the guide by neighborhood alphabetically, from the quaint Astoria to the bustling Williamsburg.

Spoiler warning: While this guide doesn’t discuss or allude to direct story spoilers, it does show the icons or names of some activities that appear in New York as a result of the story.

How to find Spider-Bots around New York

During the first act of the campaign, during the “Spider-Spy?” mission, you’ll be introduced to Spider-Bots and unlock them as a new collectible for you to find. Here are the two best ways to identify that a Spider-Bot is nearby.

Follow the pulses

The easiest way to find Spider-Bots is by the massive pulses they give off. While swinging around and looking for bots, you’ll see eruptions of purple and orange light occasionally shoot through buildings. This is your indicator that a Spider-Bot is nearby. Look for the genesis of these pulses and, when you’re close, your controller speaker will start playing a strange skittering noise.

At this point, you should be able to follow the sounds and lights to the Spider-Bot’s location.

Get the All Seeing upgrade

The problem with the pulses is that if they’re high above or below you, they can be easy to miss — which means you can swing right past a Spider-Bot without knowing it.

To fix this, pick up the All Seeing optional upgrade in your Traversal Suit Tech tree. This upgrade says it only shows you Tech Crates on your mini-map, but it actually also shows the location of Spider-Bots.

Now it’s important to stress here that this upgrade only shows you Spider-Bots on your minimap, not on the big world map. But if you’re hunting down Spider-Bots and are having trouble locating them, this is just one extra tool to get you through the process.

Astoria Spider-Bot locations

There are four Spider-Bots to hunt down in Astoria:

Shocker Blood Spider Mangaverse Classic

Spider-Bot #1 — Shocker

On the western side of Astoria, you’ll find a park. And above this park, floating in the sky, is the Shocker bot.

This is unfortunately too far up for you to be able to web-zip too, but you can use one of the air vents on any of the surrounding buildings to get some air and web-wing your way over.

Spider-Bot #2 — Blood Spider

In the northwestern corner of Astoria, you’ll see some some old factory/warehouse buildings.

You’ll find the Blood-Spider Spider-Bot just south of the large factory building, on the side of the brick office building jutting out of the top of a medium-sized warehouse. Zip up and grab it.

Spider-Bot #3 — Mangaverse

There’s a cute area with brick buildings in southeast Astoria, in what looks almost like a tiny university courtyard.

At the center of this area is a large brick tower. On the side facing Manhattan, you’ll find the Mangaverse Spider-Bot. Just wall-crawl your way up there and grab it.

Spider-Bot #4 — Classic

The final Astoria Spider-Bot is on Randall’s Island, situated between Astoria and Harlem.

Follow the bridge over and head to the massive apartment/office building on the south side of the island. Head up near the roof and you’ll see the Classic bot on the side facing Manhattan. Nab it.

Central Park Spider-Bot locations

There are two Spider-Bots to hunt down in Central Park:

Spider-Man 1602 Iron Spider

Spider-Bot #1 — Spider-Man 1602

There’s a large rock formation in the middle of Central Park, south of the larger buildings.

Head over to the eastern of these two rocks (closer to the Upper East Side) and you’ll find the Spider-Man 1602 bot crawling around. Grab it.

Spider-Bot #2 — Iron Spider

In northern Central Park, you’ll find a series of tunnels and open-air roads that allow drivers to cut through the park. The Spider-Bot is in the western tunnel, near the Upper West Side.

This road doesn’t show on the large world map, but it does appear on the mini-map. When you see the big gray line, head down to the road and start heading west until you find the tunnel. Grab the Iron Spider bot off of the ceiling.

Chinatown Spider-Bot locations

There are three Spider-Bots to hunt down in Chinatown:

Spider-Armor MK II Spider-Woman Mister Negative

Spider-Bot #1 — Spider-Armor MK II

On the west side of Chinatown, adjacent to Greenwich, you’ll find a building with some graffiti of a young woman facing the East River.

Land on the graffiti and crawl over to the Spider-Armor MK II, which is resting on what looks like a D20 die. Grab it.

Spider-Bot #2 — Spider-Woman

In the middle of Chinatown, you’ll see a striking, orange office building sitting next to a smaller, gray office.

Between the two buildings, you’ll find the spider-bot attached midway up the gray building. Climb up to get the Spider-Woman bot.

Spider-Bot #3 — Mister Negative

Just west of the Williamsburg Bridge, you’ll find a Spider-Bot high in the air.

Swing up to the very tall apartment building nearby, jump off, and web wing your way to the bot. Hit triangle as you pass by to collect the Mister Negative bot.

Downtown Brooklyn Spider-Bot locations

There are four Spider-Bots to hunt down in Downtown Brooklyn:

Peni Parker Sensational Spider-Man Superior Mysterio

Spider-Bot #1 — Peni Parker

On the eastern side of Downtown Brooklyn, you’ll see a massive white building covered in windows. Next to it, further east, you’ll see a smaller silver office building.

On the south side of the building, looking toward Coney Island, the bot is walking around on one of the windows most of the way up the building. Swing on over and grab the Peni Parker bot.

Spider-Bot #2 — Sensational Spider-Man

On the west side of Downtown Brooklyn, you’ll find a beach and some partially destroyed buildings.

Head over to the highway nearby. Under the highway, near a bunch of parked cars, you’ll see a Spider-Bot attached to the southern wall. Grab the Sensational Spider-Man bot.

Spider-Bot #3 — Superior

Head toward Coney Island, the amusement park in the southeastern corner of Downtown Brooklyn.

On your way, you’ll find an elevated train track. Go under it. Facing Queens, you’ll see a Spider-Bot walking around on the green iron. Grab the Superior Spider-Bot and head on your way.

Spider-Bot #4 — Mysterio

Face the Big Apple Baller Stadium and stand on the plus-shaped apartment buildings near Coney Island.

On the right-most apartment building, make your way to a roof. Look for the gray pockets in the building. You’ll find the Mysterio Spider-Bot sitting on the wall. Grab it.

Downtown Queens Spider-Bot locations

There are three Spider-Bots to hunt down in Downtown Queens:

Stealth Into the Spider-Verse Gwen Stacy

Spider-Bot #1 — Stealth

In the northeastern section of Downtown Queens, near the suburban homes, you’ll find another Spider-Bot.

Make your way to the row of houses on the edge near Astoria. Find the white house that’s sandwiched between a yellow house and another white house. On the back, facing the garage, you’ll find the Stealth bot.

Spider-Bot #2 — Into the Spider-Verse

Head to the northwestern part of Downtown Queens, under the Queensboro Bridge, for the next Spider-Bot.

Find the dust-covered baseball fields under the bridge. There are four next to each other, and the bot is sitting on the homeplate of the one nearest Astoria. Grab the Into the Spider-Verse bot before you swing away.

Spider-Bot #3 — Gwen Stacy

The final Downtown Queens bot is near the bridge leading to Little Odessa.

Follow the left road up and you’ll see a tall building on your left immediately after crossing. The building has a small attachment to it, which looks like another, shorter building. On the highest point of this smaller building you’ll find the Gwen Stacy bot. Jump onto the little roof and grab it.

Financial District Spider-Bot locations

There are two Spider-Bots to hunt down in the Financial District:

Spider-Ham Classic Mysterio

Spider-Bot #1 — Spider-Ham

The first Financial District bot is on the eastern side of the neighborhood, right next to Chinatown.

Look for a group of triangle-shaped buildings between the two bridges. On the shortest of them, you’ll find a bunch of fire escapes. Next to all the fire escapes is the Spider-Ham bot.

Spider-Bot #2 — Classic Mysterio

This Spider-Bot is far in the air, smack-dab in the middle of the Financial District.

To get this bot, you’ll need to find one of the nearby air vents on the top of a building and web-wing over. If you’re having trouble with that method, there are some other extremely tall buildings in the Financial District that you can use. Glide over and grab the Classic Mysterio.

Greenwich Spider-Bot locations

There are three Spider-Bots to hunt down in Greenwich:

Spider-Man 2099 JJJ Flipside

Spider-Bot #1 — Spider-Man 2099

This is the first Spider-Bot you’ll end up picking up in Spider-Man 2, and it’s mandatory as part of the “Spider-Spy?” mission.

Just follow the on-screen prompts and sounds to get the Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot.

Spider-Bot #2 — JJJ

Near the northern part of Greenwich, close to Midtown, you’ll find an L-shape building.

To the east of that L-shaped building, you’ll find a building with a giant mural of J. Jonah Jameson as a baby. The JJJ Spider-Bot is crawling around on the graffiti, so grab it and cherish it forever.

Spider-Bot #3 — Flipside

In the northwestern part of Greenwich, you’ll find a giant, tan/orange building that says “Modern Art” on the side facing the Hudson River.

Head to the main entrance doors and look directly above you. You’ll find the Flipside Spider-Bot.

Harlem Spider-Bot locations

There are three Spider-Bots to hunt down in Harlem:

Ultimate Anya Corazon Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Bot #1 — Ultimate

In the southwestern area of Harlem you’ll find a little park connected to the Upper West Side.

There is a Grecian-looking building (almost like the Lincoln Memorial) sitting near the Hudson. On the west side of the building you’ll find the Spider-Bot sitting between some pillars. Walk up to it and grab the Ultimate bot.

Spider-Bot #2 — Anya Corazon

On the western side of Harlem is an apartment square with a big, rectangular walking path in the middle — complete with fancy statues.

From the statues, look to the east and you’ll see that one of the apartment buildings has some street art on it. The Spider-Bot is at the top of the building, near the art. Swing up and grab the Anya Corazon bot.

Spider-Bot #3 — Across the Spider-Verse

In the middle of Harlem, on the south side, there are two apartments that look like pointy squares divided in half.

On the right apartment, you’ll find a Spider-Bot sitting in the crack that divides it in half. Sidle your way down and grab the Across the Spider-Verse bot.

Hell’s Kitchen Spider-Bot locations

There are four Spider-Bots to hunt down in Hell’s Kitchen:

Spirit Spider Rhino Vulture Future Foundation

Spider-Bot #1 — Spirit Spider

In the southern part of Hell’s Kitchen, you’ll find a small church (not to be confused with the much bigger church south of the stadium).

On the back of the church is where you’ll find the Spirit Spider, who is just crawling around near the windows. Grab it.

Spider-Bot #2 — Rhino

On the west side of Hell’s Kitchen, look for the giant smokestacks by the Hudson River.

On the left-most smoke stack, you’ll find a bot facing toward Midtown, crawling around the outside. Crawl your way up and nab the Rhino Spider-Bot.

Spider-Bot #3 — Vulture

This Spider-Bot is one of the biggest pain-in-the-ass collectibles in the game, and it’s smack-dab in the middle of Hell’s Kitchen, hundreds of feet in the air.

If you try to approach this bot from Hell’s Kitchen, you won’t be able to get it. Instead, head over to the western side of Midtown (look where my arrow is on the map for some guidance there), and you’ll find an air vent on the top of a tall building. Web wing into that and point yourself toward the bot. You should have plenty of air to snatch the Vulture bot out of the sky.

Spider-Bot #4 — Future Foundation

Make your way to the Baxter Building — the home base of the Fantastic 4, and the northeastern-most building in Hell’s Kitchen.

Start climbing up the building and look for the weird, oblong oval attachment on the eastern corner of the building. You’ll find the Spider-Bot facing Midtown. Crawl up and grab the Future Foundation bot.

Little Odessa Spider-Bot locations

There are three Spider-Bots to hunt down in Little Odessa:

Black Cat Noir Scarlet Spider Electro-Proof Spider-Man

Spider-Bot #1 — Black Cat Noir

The first Little Odessa Spider-Bot is on the neighborhood’s tallest building, a massive glass skyscraper next to the East River.

Run up the building until you find the balcony with a pool on it. There are two little sunshades on either side of the pool. The Spider-Bot is on the one closest to the East River. Jump up and claim the Black Cat Noir bot.

Spider-Bot #2 — Scarlet Spider

In the northeastern section of Little Odessa you’ll find a warehouse with two weird, smokestack-looking things.

On the eastern smokestack you’ll find the spider-bot facing Williamsburg. Swing down to grab the Scarlet Spider bot.

Spider-Bot #3 — Electro-Proof Spider-Man

Head directly south of Spider-Bot #2 and you’ll find a building under construction.

On the east side of the building, facing away from Manhattan, you’ll find the Spider-Bot sitting on the wall above some scaffolding. Swing up and grab the Electro-Proof Spider-Man bot.

Midtown Spider-Bot Locations

There are three Spider-Bots to hunt down in Midtown:

Spider-UK Spider-Monkey Spider-Punk

Spider-Bot #1 — Spider-UK

In the southern part of Midtown, you’ll find a small square with a tiny park. Just to the east, you’ll find the building with the Spider-Bot.

Head through the alley you’ll find a slender, old-looking white and brown building. Most of the way up you’ll see the Spider-Bot crawling around the windows. Swing over and grab the Spider-UK bot.

Spider-Bot #2 — Spider-Monkey

The second Midtown Spider-Bot is on the Empire State Building.

In the middle of Midtown, you’ll find the iconic spire. Climb all the way up it and just before the viewer area (where there are people walking around looking at New York), you’ll find the Spider-Monkey bot facing Greenwich.

Spider-Bot #3 — Spider-Punk

In the northeast section of Midtown, you’ll find a road with trees all along the middle of it (which you can actually see on the map).

From the north, head south and you’ll see a very tall building with a massive concrete section at the top that looks almost like a giant TV. Swing up there and grab the Spider-Punk bot, which is crawling around on the concrete block.

Upper East Side Spider-Bot Locations

There are three Spider-Bots to hunt down in the Upper East Side:

Aracnido Jr. Spider-man Noir Spider-Armor MK III

Spider-Bot #1 — Aracnido Jr.

In the southwest section of the Upper East Side, you'll find a simple-looking skyscraper with a massive pool-side balcony.

Swing up over the balcony and start climbing up the windows toward the top of the building. You’ll run into the Aracnido Jr Spider-Bot. Grab it.

Spider-Bot #2 — Spider-Man Noir

In the middle of the Upper East Side, just west of the massive, unmissable Avenger’s Tower, is the second Spider-Bot.

You’re looking for some nondescript brick buildings near the main street through the heart of the district. Look for the giant pulse from the bot just west of the tower and you should find it quickly. The Spider-Bot is facing Harlem. Swing over and grab the Spider-Man Noir bot.

Spider-Bot #3 — Spider-Armor MK III

In the northeastern part of the Upper East Side you’ll find a small building with a tower next to it.

Just southeast of that building is a small apartment complex with a billboard on the corner of the roof. The Spider-Bot is crawling around on the billboard, facing toward the apartment building. Walk up to the billboard and grab the Spider-Armor MK III bot.

Upper West Side Spider-Bot Locations

There are three Spider-Bots to hunt down in the Upper West Side:

Spider-Girl Dusk Secret Wars

Spider-Bot #1 — Spider-Girl

In the southwest side of the Upper West Side you’ll find a large, glass skyscraper next to the Hudson River.

Climb up to the very top of the building and you’ll find the Spider-Girl Spider-Bot looking out over the river.

Spider-Bot #2 — Dusk

In the southeastern area of the Upper West Side, just off of Central Park, you’ll find a strange skyscraper that is mostly gray, but randomly becomes turquoise at the top.

Climb all the way up to the top and you’ll find a strange black box. The Dusk Spider-Bot is on the black box, facing toward Central Park. Nab it.

Spider-Bot #3 — Secret Wars

In the northern section of the Upper West Side you’ll find a large courtyard with grass and brick.

Swing over to the courtyard and look at the long building on the east side of the area. Facing the inside of the courtyard, you’ll find the Secret Wars Spider-Bot crawling around. Grab it.

Williamsburg Spider-Bot Locations

There are two Spider-Bots to hunt down in Williamsburg:

Prowler Scorpion

Spider-Bot #1 — Prowler

In the northern half of Williamsburg, just west of the small park, you’ll find a tall, silver building with satellites on top.

The Prowler spider-bot is crawling around on this building, facing Little Odessa. Crawl over and grab it.

Spider-Bot #2 — Scorpion

In the southern half of Williamsburg, you’ll see the final Spider-Bot floating above several of the high-rises.

There aren’t many tall buildings around here, so head to the southeast side of Williamsburg and look for a radio antenna. Jump off of the antenna and pop your web wings. Keep an eye on the bot and hit Triangle as soon as you get close to nap the Scorpion Spider-Bot and complete your collection

With every bot collected, talk to Ganke and he’ll give you a quest called “The Message.” Head to the Financial District and go to the map icon to get a bizarre tease that should be (partially) familiar to fans of the Spider-Verse movies.

You’ll also get 1,000 XP and 400 Tech Parts for all your trouble.

For more Spider-Man 2 guides, here’s how to unlock all suits, here are the best skills, and here’s a list of all trophies.