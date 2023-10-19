All trophies in Spider-Man 2 for PS5, including hidden trophies

Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation has 42 PlayStation trophies for you to collect, including the “Dedicated” platinum trophy that you get for collecting the other 41. There are 22 bronze Trophies, 17 silver trophies, and two gold trophies for you to earn during your journey as Miles and Peter. Spider-Man 2 features 22 hidden trophies.
In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll list out the full trophy list and give you descriptions for all trophies. We’ve also divided the guide into the game’s normal trophies — which don’t include spoilers and are easily viewable in the in-game menu — and hidden trophies.
[Spoiler Warning: This guide contains the names of several endgame story missions and the trophies you earn for beating them. Some trophy descriptions also include late-game ability and activity names.]
Normal trophies
Spider-Man 2 offers 20 normal trophies for you to collect, which are mostly rewarded for performing special feats and completing side content.
- Dedicated (Platinum): Collect all trophies
- Superior (Gold): 100% complete all districts
- Heal the World (Gold): Finish the main story
- To the Max (Silver): Purchase all Gadget upgrades
- Kitted Out (Silver): Purchase all suits
- Amazing (Silver): Reach max level
- Surge (Silver): Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
- Evolved (Silver): Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
- Armed and Dangerous (Silver): Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities
- Fully Loaded (Bronze): Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
- Stylish (Bronze): Equip a suit style
- Slack Line (Bronze): Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
- Hang Ten (Bronze): Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
- Overdrive (Bronze): As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
- Home Run! (Bronze): Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
- Just Let Go (Bronze): As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together
- You Know What to Do (Bronze): As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave
- Soar (Bronze): Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
- Splat (Bronze): Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground
- Resourceful (Bronze): Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
Hidden trophies
There are 22 hidden trophies in Spider-Man 2. These are usually rewarded for completing story missions.
- Behind the Masks (Silver): Complete “Grand Finale”
- Data Collector (Silver): Complete “Target Identified”
- Crimson Hour (Silver): Complete “It Was Meant for Me”
- Exterminator (Silver): Complete all Symbiote Nests
- Grains of Sand (Silver): Piece together broken memories
- Leave Us Alone (Silver): Complete “Don’t Be Scared”
- The Great Hunt (Silver): Complete “Anything Can Be Broken”
- Seek and Destroy (Silver): Complete all Hunter Bases
- Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Silver): Complete all FNSM requests
- Medicine (Silver): Complete “It Chose You”
- Foundational (Silver): Complete all EMF Experiments
- Another Way (Bronze): Complete “No Escape”
- Brooklyn Pride (Bronze): Complete “A Gift”
- My Community (Bronze): Complete “Hard Bop”
- I Quit (Bronze): Complete “This Isn’t You”
- Funky Wireless Protocols (Bronze): Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
- A New Adventure (Bronze): Help Howard
- Co-Signing (Bronze): Complete all Tech Stashes
- You’re Gonna Need Help (Bronze): Complete “Surface Tension”
- New York, New York (Bronze): Complete all Photo Ops
- Antidote (Bronze): Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status
- A New Suit (Bronze): Acquire the Black Suit
