All trophies in Spider-Man 2 for PS5, including hidden trophies

Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation has 42 PlayStation trophies for you to collect, including the “Dedicated” platinum trophy that you get for collecting the other 41. There are 22 bronze Trophies, 17 silver trophies, and two gold trophies for you to earn during your journey as Miles and Peter. Spider-Man 2 features 22 hidden trophies.

In this Spider-Man 2 guide, we’ll list out the full trophy list and give you descriptions for all trophies. We’ve also divided the guide into the game’s normal trophies — which don’t include spoilers and are easily viewable in the in-game menu — and hidden trophies.

[Spoiler Warning: This guide contains the names of several endgame story missions and the trophies you earn for beating them. Some trophy descriptions also include late-game ability and activity names.]

Normal trophies

Spider-Man 2 offers 20 normal trophies for you to collect, which are mostly rewarded for performing special feats and completing side content.

Dedicated (Platinum): Collect all trophies

Superior (Gold): 100% complete all districts

Heal the World (Gold): Finish the main story

To the Max (Silver): Purchase all Gadget upgrades

Kitted Out (Silver): Purchase all suits

Amazing (Silver): Reach max level

Surge (Silver): Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge

Evolved (Silver): Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

Armed and Dangerous (Silver): Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities

Fully Loaded (Bronze): Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades

Stylish (Bronze): Equip a suit style

Slack Line (Bronze): Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

Hang Ten (Bronze): Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

Overdrive (Bronze): As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously

Home Run! (Bronze): Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium

Just Let Go (Bronze): As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together

You Know What to Do (Bronze): As Peter, visit Aunt May's grave

Soar (Bronze): Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)

Splat (Bronze): Attempt and fail a trick before "landing" on the ground

Resourceful (Bronze): Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

Hidden trophies

There are 22 hidden trophies in Spider-Man 2. These are usually rewarded for completing story missions.