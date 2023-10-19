Spider-Man 2 walkthrough and mission list on PS5

There are 31 main story missions in Spider-Man 2, and a load of other side activities to keep you busy. The main story missions in Spider-Man 2 are nicely paced. However, it can be a little tough to tell where you are in the game’s three act structure as you play. That’s what this walkthrough is for.

In this Spider-Man 2 walkthrough, we’ve listed out the names of each main story mission in the order in which you’ll play them. We’ve also added the XP values for each mission, and denoted if they unlock a side activity or not.

[Spoiler Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Spider-Man 2’s campaign. It includes the names of all story missions and most endgame activities, which could spoil significant story beats.]

Act 1 — Harry’s Return

Surface Tension (1,900 XP)

One Thing At A Time (700 XP) — Unlocks Marko’s Memories and FNSM side quests

and side quests Show Me New York (150 XP) — Unlocks Photo Ops

Roll Like We Used To (2,000 XP)

Not On My Watch (2,000 XP)

Amends (300 XP) — Unlocks Prowler Stashes and Visions Academy side quests

and side quests Healing The World (2,000 XP) — Unlocks EMF Experiments

Bad Guys On The Block (2,000 XP) — Unlocks Hunter Blinds and Hunter Bases

and Make Your Own Choices (2,000 XP)

Master Illusionist (2,000 XP) — Unlocks Mysteriums

A Second Chance (2,000 XP)

Science Buddy (300 XP) — Leads into the “Spider-Spy?” side mission (you can start finding Spider-Bot locations )

side mission (you can start finding ) Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt (2,000 XP)

Funky (2,000 XP) — Unlocks Culture Museum missions

missions Good Men (2,000 XP) — Peter gets the Black Suit

Act 2 — The Black Suit

The Flames Have Been Lit (2,250 XP)

Stay Positive (2,250 XP)

Wings of My Own (900 XP) — Unlocks Unidentified Targets

New Threads (2,250 XP)

It Chose You (2,250 XP)

Wake Up (2,250 XP)

I’m the Hero Here (350 XP)

No Escape (2,250 XP)

Anything Can Be Broken (2,250 XP)

Don’t Be Scared (2250 XP)

Act 3 — Heal the World

Trouble With Harry (2,500 XP)

This Isn’t You (2,500 XP)

Set Things Right (2,500 XP) — Unlocks Symbiote Nests

It’s All Connected (500 XP)

Finally Free (3,000 XP)

Together (3,000 XP) — Unlocks Ultimate difficulty

