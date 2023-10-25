The Soar trophy tasks you from gliding a considerable distance in Spider-Man 2. Using a piece of spidey-tech, the Web Wings, you’ll need to glide across the Big Apple, from the Financial District in Manhattan to Astoria in Queens.

It’s a daunting task — one that requires mastering the art of flight, and also acquiring a few useful skills — and one of the tougher Spider-Man 2 trophies. Our Spider-Man 2 guide can show you how to get the Soar trophy and the best route for the Soar trophy.

How to prepare for the Soar trophy in Spider-Man 2

The first things you’ll want to do is fast travel to the Financial District and set a map marker in Astoria to avoid getting turned around mid-flight; a spot just over the bridge to the right of the river will do.

Additionally, while it’s not necessary, attempting this trophy in the daytime can help with navigation, as bright lighting makes it easier to avoid running into any attempt-scuppering obstacles and easily spot handy updrafts.

Best skills to help with the Soar trophy

Get the Spectacular Wings ability in the Traversal submenu of the Suit Tech tree. Spectacular Wings improves soaring distance and handling with the Web Wings, which will help you stay in control as you make the tight maneuvers necessary to complete this fateful flight.

Ultimate Wings, also in the Traversal tree, will improve your diving ability when using the Web Wings, though this isn’t something we required during our successful flights between the Financial District and Astoria.

How to get the Soar trophy in Spider-Man 2

Before you begin, it’s worth noting that there is no one best way to make the flight between the Financial District and Astoria, with many Wind Tunnels dotted around the map offering various routes towards the trophy. In this guide, we’ll focus on one route that we used that wasn’t too much trouble.

To start, head to the Wind Tunnel located in the northeast area of the Financial District. You can do this by fast traveling onto the street, and in our experience, if you fast travel near the tunnel, Spider-Man will activate his Web Wings as soon as you gain control. However, you can also access the tunnel by gaining some momentum and jumping from an adjoining tall building. Once you’re in its flow, follow this wind tunnel along until it runs out.

Once you’re out of the wind tunnel, tilt right away from the dome and look ahead toward a small building with an updraft vent — signified by vertical white streams of air. After boosting off of it, pull back hard on the left stick and weave between the orange apartment complex, and you’ll spot another updraft in Midtown. This should get you high enough to make it to the river.

As you approach the river, you’ll see the larger, faster wind tunnels overlain on the water, and if you need to, you can highlight them with R3. You should see a tunnel running straight across the river, as well as an intersecting tunnel above it, running west toward your Astoria waypoint.

Hop into the first tunnel, then veer up and into the adjoining tunnel that heads west toward Astoria. Follow it all the way, pulling up to avoid smacking into the bridge at the end, and make your way to your marker. Once you hit Astoria, the trophy will pop.

