When will New Game+ be added to Spider-Man 2 for PS5?

New Game Plus is one of the best features in 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, allowing you to swing your way back into New York City from the start of Peter’s journey, but with all the toys they acquired along the way intact. The feature is absent from Spider-Man 2 at launch, however, meaning when you finish the game, the only way to replay is to truly start over from scratch.

When will New Game+ be added to Spider-Man 2 on PS5?

Fear not, web-heads: The absence of New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2 is only temporary. In a Q&A on X, formerly known as Twitter, Insomniac Games community and marketing director James Stevenson revealed that New Game Plus is coming to Spider-Man 2, and that the feature simply missed the launch window. Stevenson also revealed that the studio is working on a way for players to replay specific story missions without needing to complete the entire campaign over again.

According to a follow-up tweet, the update that includes New Game Plus should be out for all Spider-Man 2 players by the end of 2023 — although Stevenson did not announce a date. Notably, Stevenson didn’t specify if the mission replay feature will be included in the same patch or if it’ll slip into a 2024 update.

As for now, finishing the Spider-Man 2 campaign only unlocks the game’s Ultimate difficulty. It’s worth noting that there are currently no trophies tied to the Ultimate difficulty in Spider-Man 2 or a need to replay the game. In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac did eventually add a few New Game Plus trophies to the game, but it’s unclear if it’ll do the same for Spider-Man 2.