Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Reason walkthrough

A galaxy far, far away, and still you’ve gotta run errands. Yes, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features side quests (called “rumors,” in the game’s parlance). On Koboh, during the “Reach the Forest Array” main mission, you’ll run into Toa, who will give you the “Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest” rumor.

“Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest” tasks you with navigating the Chamber of Reason, a derelict Jedi temple from the days of the High Republic.

How to start “Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest” rumor

“Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest” is located in the Basalt Rift region of Koboh, which opens up as you play the main story. Here’s the map location for the Chamber of Reason. You need the Koboh Tuner from Zee to open it — you’ll get it after completing the Chamber of Duality in Rambler’s Reach Outpost.

Chamber of Reason walkthrough

When you walk into the Chamber of Reason, you’ll see a giant glowing orb and a corresponding blue socket. Use Force Pull to grab the orb, then toss it in the socket. You’ll know you’ve lined it up correctly when the connecting beam of light turns purple.

This will spawn a bridge that can swap between two positions. Use Force Push on the lever nearby, which will move the bridge to the right. Cross the bridge, then use Force Push on the wall to your right. Another orb will appear. Grab it, and carry it back across the bridge you just crossed. Force Push the lever again to move the bridge back to its previous position, on the left. While holding the orb with Force Pull, cross the bridge, then look left and up, and then Force Push the orb into the socket on the ledge.

Ride the elevator up one level. You’ll see two more bridges — one on the left, flickering on and off, and one on the right — which you can toggle between using a Force Push lever. Focus on the left one first. Run onto it immediately as it starts to appear, then wall run to the far ledge.

Turn left. Wall run on the wall and jump up the ledge on the far wall.

Keep following the pathway until you run into a data disc. Dropping down from this ledge will take you back to where the two bridges were initially. Force Push the the switch and cross the bridge on the right. While crossing, look right, and Force Pull the first orb from the very first bridge you crossed.

Bring the orb with you. Once you’re on the other side, drop the orb in the blue socket on the elevator. Stand on the elevator, then Force Pull the lever. At the top, remove the orb, then toss it across the chasm to your right.

On the other side, you’ll find a Force essence that gives you the Dexterity perk. Turn around. On the wall to your left, you’ll see a lever you can Force Push, which activates a bridge that leads to the exit.

Cross it and take the lift out to complete the “Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest” rumor. (There’s a chest tucked away behind a wall, but if you’re approaching the Chamber of Reason as it first appears in the story, you won’t be able to reach it until later in the game.)

