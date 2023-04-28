Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides, collectible locations, and puzzle solutions

Star Wars isn’t just about space magic and incandescent laser swords — but it rules when it is. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s acclaimed Jedi: Fallen Order, proves it. As newly minted Jedi Knight Cal Kestis, you partner up with the cutest droid in Star Wars canon and embark on the noble quest of flipping the bird to the Empire.

The absolute first thing you should do is brush up on the plot of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, because Survivor’s in-game recap simply does not do it justice. From there, learn how to unlock all of Cal’s lightsaber stances, figure out the solutions to Jedi Chambers, and crack the code on defeating the rancor. (Yes, there’s obviously a rancor in this game. Good luck!)

If you count yourself among the completionist crowd, our items guides for Coruscant, Koboh, Jedha, and Shattered Moon will get you on the right track. Or, if you’re just looking looking to beef up Cal’s healing abilities, check out our guide to the locations of Jedi: Survivor’s stim canisters.