Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality walkthrough

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Jedi Chambers are puzzle-filled mini-dungeons for Cal (and BD) to solve. The Chamber of Duality is on Koboh under the town of Rambler’s Reach Outpost.

Our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Koboh Chamber of Duality walkthrough will help you through every step of the Jedi Chamber with solutions for every puzzle and locations for every collectible.

Chamber of Duality location

Once you reach the town of Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh, you’ll head into Pyloon’s Saloon to reunite with Greez. After a quick nap, he’ll send you down into the Smuggler’s Tunnels to look for the parts you need to repair the Mantis.

In true video game fashion, when you find the gyro, you’ll fall into a Collapsed Passage. A big of wall running and jumping later, you’ll arrive at the Chamber of Duality.

Chamber of Duality walkthrough

When you squeeze through the gap to enter the Chamber of Duality, Cal will make a comment about getting the lights on. Turn left and Force Pull the glowing orb out of the wall. Drop it into the socket on the same platform that you are.

Cross the weird bridge that appears, and a trigger a cutscene where you investigate the droid there. Once Zee wakes up, look back across the bridge you came over.

Force Pull the orb to you, and place it in the socket directly in front of Zee. Cross that bridge and look to the left to find a cable. Force Pull it to you, and attach it to the socket on your right. Jump through the door you just pulled open. As soon as you enter, turn left to find a data disc treasure.

Yank the orb from the wall on your right, and toss it back through the doorway. Follow it through, and take it over to one of the other two sockets behind Zee. Turn around to pull the original orb, and place it in the other one.

Cross the new bridge. At the far side, wall run to the left. You’ll land on a ledge with a chest containing Jedi paint weapon material. Continue past the chest and use the two walls in the corner to jump up to the next level.

Turn left in the next room and Force Pull the cable along the ceiling. Plug it into the socket in the back corner, and then make your way back to Zee.

After you free Zee, they’ll use their tuner to open a meditation chamber where you can pick up the Resilience perk (to left of where they were trapped).

Zee will unlock the ornate door, and you’ll both ride a lift back up to Rambler’s Reach Outpost — right across from the saloon.

