How to increase stim capacity in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Let’s hear it for the support characters. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis may wield impressive Force powers (and an orange laser sword), but it’s the little droid BD-1 who saves the day. Whenever Cal is low on health, BD can toss him a stim.

Stim are pretty effective: Each time you use one, you’ll fully restore your health, at least until you get a few health upgrades. However, you only start out with two stims — not nearly enough to tough it out on some of the more arduous bosses, like the rancor on Koboh. You can increase how many stims BD-1 can carry by tracking down stim canisters. Here’s where to find stim canisters in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Stim Canister 1 — Coruscant > Undercity Meats

After reaching the area’s meditation point, look to the left and wall-jump up the wall. You’ll see a security droid. Defeat it, then open the chest it was guarding to get a stim canister.

Stim Canister 2 — Koboh > Basalt Rift

You’ll head into the Basalt Rift as part of the “Reach the Forest Array” main story objective. A little way in, you’ll see a mogu kill a stormtrooper. Fight it or run past it — your call — then use the walls behind it to wall run up the cliff. At the top of the slope, you’ll see the entrance to the Rift Passage region. Instead, take the first right to find a chest with a stim inside.

Stim Canister 3 — Koboh > Doma’s shop

Shortly after you reach Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh, you’ll be able to buy items and cosmetics from a vendor named Doma in exchange for priorite. It’s well worth forking over 10 priorite for the Mysterious Keycode. Behind the door it unlocks — located to the left of Doma’s point-of-sale — you’ll find a chest with a stim canister.

Stim Canister 4 — Jedha > Sheltered Hollow

You’ll find the third stim canister automatically while playing through the main campaign. After finding shelter from the dust storm on Jedah, and weathering the ensuing cutscene, you’ll find yourself in a tunnel. A chest containing a stim canister is on the path out.

Stim Canister 5 — Shattered Moon > Assembly Staging

During the “Research Tanalorr” main objective, you’ll meet a maintenance droid who gives you the “Investigate the Factory Lower Levels” rumor. To reach the lower levels, you’ll have to drop off of a zip line that leads between the Automated Forge and Assembly Staging area. When you reach the rumor marker, use the Ascension Cable up to get to the ledge on the right, and then zip line (and double jump over the electrified spot in the middle) across the room. Take the right on the far side and follow the walkway around to a chest with a stim inside.

Stim Canister 6 — Jedha > Crypt of Uhrma

You’ll find another stim canister in Jedha, when you’re en route to Pilgrim’s Crossing. Halfway through the platforming segments, you’ll be able to briefly detour into the Crypt of Uhrma. The back of the crypt contains a door with eight prongs you can Force Push or Pull. From the left, you’ll want to Pull the first and fourth in the top row, and the second and third in the bottom row. The door should look like this:

Enter the chamber to find a chest with a stim canister, plus a Force echo.

Stim Canister 7 — Koboh > Viscid Bog

You’ll be able to find another stim canister shortly after you finish the mission in the Lucrehulk ship in the Viscid Bog area of Koboh. It’s available after you take the escape pod. Before you take the lift out of the subregion, you’ll see three stone spires you can Force Lift to create a path through the muck. Follow the path to an arena with a mini-boss fight against a big mogu and an even bigger mogu called the Mire Terror.

Use Force Confuse on the slightly smaller mogu. Then, while the duo is distracted, fighting each other, run over to the chest in the far corner to open it while the two giant beasts go at it — and grapple out of the arena before they come to their senses. Or, y’know, just take them both down.

Stim Canister 8 — Koboh > Derelict Dam

You need the Force Lift ability before you can get Derelict Dam’s stim canister. Head to the workbench in the area, then take the elevator to your right. Once you get to the top, Force Lift the door to your right. You’ll come to an arena that’s home to the Matriach Gorocco mini-boss. Don’t expect the same cakewalk as you did with the Mire Terror: Since there are no enemies you can use as a distraction, you will have to defeat this one before you can open the chest and grab the stim canister.

