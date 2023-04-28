Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Devastated Settlement orb puzzle walkthrough

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mission “Research Tanalorr” is broken into two segments: one on Koboh and one on Shattered Moon. During the Koboh portion of the mission, you’ll have to solve a puzzle in the planet’s Devastated Settlement. It’s a bit of a stumper, requiring you to manipulate orbs into laser beams (formally called Koboh Tuner Beams) across three parts. Here’s how to solve it.

Devastated Settlement orb puzzle part one solution

After defeating the droid, shimmy through the crack in the wall, then Force Pull the giant crate off the ledge with the Koboh Tuner Beam.

Go back through the crack, then Force Push the switch in the center of the room twice. This will cause the Koboh Tuner Beam to eliminate the weird dark bramble covering the left (or right, perspective dependent) side of the wall bisecting the room. Next, go back through the crack again. Using the giant crate, jump to the ledge with the laser on it. (Completionists, you’ll find a Force echo in the corner.)

Remove the orb from the Koboh Tuner Beam and, while continuing to hold onto it, jump down below. Toss the orb into the glowing blue socket that was behind the now-disintegrated bramble.

Using the giant crate as a step stool, jump up to the ledge below the socket you just slotted the orb in. Shimmy through the wall to get to the other side of the room. Grab the same orb, jump down, and head back outside. Go straight, and toss the orb into the laser beam slot at the edge of the cliff.

As a final step, aim the new laser across the chasm and hold it steady, blasting into the dark purple rock on the spire halfway across the chasm. For visual reference, just copy this:

This will create an updraft. Ride the glider bird creature (formally called a relter) to get to the second part of the Devastated Settlement orb puzzle.

Devastated Settlement orb puzzle part two solution

The second part of Koboh’s Devastated Settlement orb puzzle is far and away the most complicated. Defeat the two gorocco. (Our tip: confuse one of them and have it attack the other.) Shatter the cracked wall with the Force, then use Force Pull to grab the orb from the laser beam.

Toss that orb into the socket revealed by the cracked wall.

This will reveal a ledge. Scale it. In the next room, you’ll get the Koboh Grinder upgrade for BD-1, which lets the little guy spray Koboh Matter (which you’ll learn is the name for that dark bramble stuff), allowing you to extend the reach of Koboh Tuner Beams. Head back into the first room, grab the orb, and toss it back to the Koboh Tuner you originally obtained it from. (See two photos up.) Use BD-1’s new ability to connect Koboh Matter to the mass of matter bramble on the left, then do the same to connect it to the mass of matter on the right.

Grid View Copy this on the left... Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts via Polygon

...and this on the right. Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts via Polygon

Scale the wall that’s revealed. You’ll find a Force echo and a Force essence. Grab the orb from the Koboh Tuner, then toss it into the socket on the wall.

Wall run across the chasm, grab the orb, walk back outside, and put it in the Koboh Tuner. Then aim it at the spire in the center of the lava chasm. Copy the screenshot for reference:

Ride the relter into the updraft and across the chasm.

Devastated Settlement orb puzzle part three solution

The third part of the Devastated Settlement puzzle poses a catch-22. The orb you need powers a door to the room containing said orb. Removing the orb closes the door, locking it in there. You can leave by shimmying through a crack in the wall, but you can’t bring the orb with you. The solution is to Force Pull the giant box so it’s in position to prop the door open, like so:

Grab the orb, return to the first room, and drop it in the Koboh Tuner.

Look left, and use BD-1’s Koboh Grinder to spray Koboh Matter to the mass over the gap in the wall. You’ll find a Force essence (which gives you the Precision perk) and a Force echo.

Jump back down, then drop the block in front of the beam. Then use the Koboh Grinder to spray matter all the way to the giant globule covering the front of the room. This will allow you to carry the orb to the final Koboh Tuner. You know the drill: Aim the laser at the spire in the center. Here’s the screenshot:

Glide across the chasm with the relter one last time to complete the Devastated Settlement puzzle.