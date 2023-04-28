How to defeat the rancor boss fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

As you traverse the worlds of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll occasionally hear rumors from NPCs — side quests that send you to a nearby area where you’ll help out, explore, and earn some rewards. You’ll pick up the Find Missing Prospectors rumor in Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh. It’ll send you into a nearby tunnel where you’ll do some spelunking, culminating in a boss fight against a rancor.

Our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Sodden Grotto rancor fight guide will help you defeat the rancor and claim your perk reward.

‘Find the Missing Prospectors’ rumor

From the Rambler’s Reach Outpost meditation point (and workbench) just outside of the town’s gate, look toward the town and a little to the right. There’s a woman standing by the building there. Go talk to her, and she’ll give you the “Find Missing Prospectors” rumor.

To investigate it, you’ll have to head for the Sodden Grotto. Luckily, the entrance is just on the other side of the same meditation point in Hunter’s Quarry.

Go to Sodden Grotto on Koboh

There are several collectibles to find as you make your way through the Sodden Grotto, but the path through is relatively straightforward. When you reach the area’s meditation point, you’ll be right outside of the rancor boss fight arena.

Sodden Grotto rancor fight

The fight against the rancor isn’t an easy one by any means, but it’s possible — even this early in the game. The only real trick is knowing what attacks to watch out for and what to do about them.

The rancor’s most devastating attack is a rushing grab. The rancor will pull its left arm back as it glows red and then rush toward Cal to grab him. If you don’t get out of the way, the rancor will kill Cal and end the fight.

The best way to avoid this is just a dodge (or, better yet, two) to the side. When you’re comfortable avoiding it, you can even follow up with a lightsaber slash or two.

The second unblockable attack is a ground pound. The rancor will glow red and raise both fists above its head. A couple of dodges to the side will get you out of the way, but it’s better to double jump and let the shock wave pass under you.

The rancor’s most common attack is two slams with its claws. It may or may not follow up with two stomps that send smaller shockwaves out. You can dodge both of the swipes without moving too far, which will leave you in a good position to follow up with a series of attacks — just make sure you dodge both swings.

Better than that, though, you can parry both of them to wear down the rancor’s block meter. If you get it all the way down, you’ll stagger the rancor and have an opportunity to land a few free hits.

There’s also a fun Easter egg attack you can do for a few more free hits. Use Force Pull to grab one of the several bones laying round the arena. When the rancor is facing you, Force Push it to jam the bone into its mouth. It won’t stagger it for long — and it only works once — but free hits are free hits.

Take the fight slowly. Dodge the attacks that you can, land a few hits afterward, and then back off to prepare for the next attack. Stagger the rancor whenever you can and use the bone trick for a few extra hits. Be patient — rushing this fight is a sure way to get eaten.

Sodden Grotto rancor fight reward

When the rancor is dealt with, your reward is an essence. Interact with it to pick up the Shatter perk, which you can equip at any meditation point. This perk makes Cal more effective at breaking an enemy’s block meter.

You can check out the rest of our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides here.