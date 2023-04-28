Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jedha collectibles: All chests, Force tears, and essences

Every planet and area in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has collectibles to find, including cosmetics and upgrades. You won’t be able to get every one on your first visit to each planet and area, though, since new abilities will unlock new exploration paths — for those, we’ll break them down by the ability you need below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features literally hundreds of collectibles. We’re only focusing on those that have a tangible impact on how you play the game: essences (which power you up), Force tears (trials that reward you with a skill point), and chests (which contain cosmetics that make Cal and BD-1 look worthy of an Coruscant Daily Newsfeed cover shoot). Some chests contain the same cosmetic item — the first unlocks the item, and the second unlocks materials (color options) for it. Over dozens of hours, you’ll visit each planet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor multiple times. This guide covers collectibles you can get during your first visit.

Our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jedha collectibles guide will help you find every chest, Force tear, Perk, and essence on Jedha in the Monastery Walls, Penitent Chambers, Halls of Ranvell, Divine Oasis, Sheltered Hollow, Desert Ridge, Veiled Hangar, and The Archive.

Jedha Monastery Walls collectibles

When you first arrive on Jedha, you’ll have to navigate up a treacherous slope. At the top, you’ll enter the Monastery Walls region. There are 19 collectibles in the Monastery Walls region of Jedha: six chests, two essences, three databank entries, one Force tear, and seven treasures.

Chest 1 – Nocular head BD-1 component

Since the sand is off-limits, you’ll have to hop across the fallen pillars to navigate this part of Jedha. From the meditation point, drop down on the left and climb onto the short pillar to the left. Ascension Cable over to the next pillar, and then use the pillars and any rocks as best you can to go up the slope to your left. At the top, deal with the swarm of hardshells, and then slide down the slope on your right. Ascension Cable up to the ledge, and then step onto the beam there. Hang below the beam to pass under the wall, and then climb back on top. Wall run around the corner to find this chest with the Nocular head BD-1 component. (If and when you drop down, you’ll have to face a very nasty sutaban).

Chest 2 – Wanderer shirt

From that chest, wall run back to the small ledge along the front of the building. Look away from the wall and jump to the pillar there. Jump to the next two pillars, and then over to the ledge. Turn left when you climb up to find the chest with Wanderer shirt inside.

Force tear – Fractured Tradition

The Force tear is directly next to the Wanderer shirt chest above. You’ll have to defeat a wave of enemies using only the single lightsaber stance — a surprisingly difficult challenge. For your efforts, you’ll get a skill point.

Chest 3 – Nocular audio sensors BD-1 component

Work your way over to the front door (that you’ll have to Force Pull open). Take the stairs on the right, and — after some wall running, Ascension Cabling, and sliding later — you’ll land on a giant stone hand. Ascension Cable up on the far side of the pillar in the middle of the area, and then climb around until you can drop to the pole. Swing and double jump over to the ledge, and then use the fallen pillar to wall run over to another roof. Deal with the hardshells, and then take a right to find a workbench. Cut the rope at the edge of the roof to unlock a shortcut. Drop down the new shortcut and climb onto the fallen pillar next to you. Turn to look into the building you just dropped off of, and hop inside. Deal with the stormtroopers (including a flame trooper), and you’ll find the chest containing the Nocular audio sensors BD-1 component in the back corner.

Jedha Penitent Chambers collectibles

There are five collectibles in the Penitent Chambers region of Jedha: two chests, one essence, and two treasures.

Chest 1 – Wanderer jacket

After your reunion with Merrin and a fight against some troopers and security droids, you’ll climb up and out of the arena. Where you Force Push the crate you need down to the floor below, climb the pillar on your left. At the top, you’ll find the chest with the Wanderer jacket inside.

Jedha Halls of Ranvell collectibles

There are five collectibles in the Halls of Ranvell region of Jedha: two chests, two essences, four databank entries, and two treasures.

Essence – Skill Point

Just past this area’s meditation point, you and Merrin will drop in on a squad of stormtroopers. When they’re dead, look to the left of where you entered — the opposite direction as you’re supposed to be going — for a wall run wall. Cross it, and go around the corner to the left. Use the walls in the corner to wall jump up all the way to the roof. You’ll find this skill point essence there.

Chest 1 – Undercut hair

Shortly after that skill point, you’ll climb along a wall outside while Merrin teleports inside and dispatches a trio of stormtroopers. When you climb up to rejoin her, you’ll climb a wall to your left. Turn around at the top of that wall, and wall run up to a hallway above you. You’ll find the chest with the undercut hair for Cal at the end.

Essence – Force

After you climb across some ceiling grating, you’ll enter a room where you have to wall run up to a dead end platform (and then turn around and keep wall running up). Instead of going up to the next level, though, jump out and than back around the wall on your left (this is much easier than timing a wall run from the other side). Follow the ramps down and deal with the hardshells on your way. About halfway down, look for a doorway above the ramps. Hop inside to find this Force essence.

Chest 2 – Common plastoid BD-1 materials

Right after the diversion to grab that Force essence, you’ll reach the top of the tall room. As you enter the next room, there will be a few stormtroopers on your left. The chest with the common plastoid BD-1 materials is on your right in a little alcove. (There’s also a workbench up here to try out those new colors.)

Jedha Divine Oasis collectibles

There are three collectibles in the Divine Oasis region of Jedha: one databank entry, and two treasures.

Jedha Sheltered Hollow collectibles

After your trip through the sandstorm in the Sandblasted Vestiges, you’ll spend the night in the Sheltered Hollow. When you wake up, there are two collectibles in the Sheltered Hollow region of Jedha: one chest, and one treasure.

Chest 1 – Stim

This area’s chest is just a little past the meditation point — you’ll walk right past it on the critical path. Open it for a stim.

Jedha Desert Ridge collectibles

There are nine collectibles in the Desert Ridge region of Jedha: four chests, one essence, two databank entries, one Force tear, and one treasure.

Jedha Veiled Hangar collectibles

There are three collectibles in the Veiled Hangar region of Jedha: two chests and one databank entry.

Jedha The Archive collectibles

There are 11 collectibles in The Archive region of Jedha: two chests, two essences, two databank entries, and five treasures.

