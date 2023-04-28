What’s behind Doma’s locked door in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

You’ll meet Doma Dendra in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor once you make it to Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh. She runs a shop where you can trade your priorite treasures for cosmetics for Cal and BD-1, and for songs on the saloon’s jukebox.

There’s also a mysterious locked door in her shop. Our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Doma’s shop guide will let you know what’s behind that door and if it’s worth it to buy the Mysterious Keycode to unlock it. (Spoiler: It is).

Doma’s shop

After you (crash) land on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s second planet, Koboh, you’ll have to make your way to Rambler’s Reach Outpost to find Greez.

You’ll have to fight a Bedlam Raider before you into Pyloon’s Saloon. You can speak to Doma outside of her shop at that point — she’ll give you the Visit Doma’s Shop rumor — but you can’t go inside until after you’ve gone through the Smuggler’s Tunnels and Chamber of Duality.

Once you’re through all that, Doma’s shop is right across from the saloon.

Mysterious Keycode

When you purchase the Mysterious Keycode from Doma for 10 priorite, she’ll explain that a “good-for-nothin’ raider” triggered the security and now the door is locked. The Mysterious Keycode is a backup code that BD can use to open it.

Open the store room door

To open the locked store room door, all you have to do is approach the terminal after buying the keycode — BD will do the rest. Inside the store room, look to the right to find a chest containing a stim canister.

Picking it up will increase the maximum number of stims BD can carry by one.

You can check out all of our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides here, including our guide for finding every stim.