Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-load and release times

Cal Kestis (and, more importantly, BD-1) are back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game releases worldwide on April 28, but you can pre-load the game onto your system of choice a couple days early starting today, April 25.

You can find the preload release times along with the full game’s release times below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-load release times

Per a tweet from EA Star Wars, you’ll be able to pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor staring the night of Tuesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. PDT for PlayStation and Xbox, and 8 a.m. PDT for PC users. That means, as of the time of publication, you can already pre-load the game on PC.

For those of us not on the west coast of the United States looking to pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor onto a console, that time would be:

9 p.m. PDT on April 25 for the west coast of the United States

on April 25 for the west coast of the United States 12 a.m. EDT on April 26 for the east coast of the United States

on April 26 for the east coast of the United States 5 a.m. BST on April 26 for the United Kingdom

on April 26 for the United Kingdom 6 a.m. CEST on April 26 most of mainland Europe

on April 26 most of mainland Europe 9:30 a.m. IST on April 26 for India and Sri Lanka

on April 26 for India and Sri Lanka 1 p.m. JST on April 26 for Japan

on April 26 for Japan 2 p.m. AEST on April 26 for the east coast of Australia

It’s also worth noting that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a beefy download at about 155 GB, so you’ll probably need to clear some space on your hard drive. Or you could always pick up a new hard drive for your PlayStation or Xbox.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launch times

The full game launches at 12 a.m. EDT on April 28 — which is the same time of day as the pre-load starts for your time zone. That means: