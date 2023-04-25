Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-load and release times

Cal Kestis (and, more importantly, BD-1) are back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game releases worldwide on April 28, but you can pre-load the game onto your system of choice a couple days early starting today, April 25.
You can find the preload release times along with the full game’s release times below.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-load release times
Per a tweet from EA Star Wars, you’ll be able to pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor staring the night of Tuesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. PDT for PlayStation and Xbox, and 8 a.m. PDT for PC users. That means, as of the time of publication, you can already pre-load the game on PC.
For those of us not on the west coast of the United States looking to pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor onto a console, that time would be:
- 9 p.m. PDT on April 25 for the west coast of the United States
- 12 a.m. EDT on April 26 for the east coast of the United States
- 5 a.m. BST on April 26 for the United Kingdom
- 6 a.m. CEST on April 26 most of mainland Europe
- 9:30 a.m. IST on April 26 for India and Sri Lanka
- 1 p.m. JST on April 26 for Japan
- 2 p.m. AEST on April 26 for the east coast of Australia
It’s also worth noting that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a beefy download at about 155 GB, so you’ll probably need to clear some space on your hard drive. Or you could always pick up a new hard drive for your PlayStation or Xbox.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launch times
The full game launches at 12 a.m. EDT on April 28 — which is the same time of day as the pre-load starts for your time zone. That means:
- 9 p.m. PDT on April 27 for the west coast of the United States
- 12 a.m. EDT on April 28 for the east coast of the United States
- 5 a.m. BST on April 28 for the United Kingdom
- 6 a.m. CEST on April 28 most of mainland Europe
- 9:30 a.m. IST on April 28 for India and Sri Lanka
- 1 p.m. JST on April 28 for Japan
- 2 p.m. AEST on April 28 for the east coast of Australia
