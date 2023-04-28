Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Shattered Moon collectibles: All chests, Force tears, and essences

Every planet and area in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has collectibles to find, including cosmetics and upgrades. You won’t be able to get every one on your first visit to each planet and area, though, since new abilities will unlock new exploration paths — for those, we’ll break them down by the ability you need below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features literally hundreds of collectibles. We’re only focusing on those that have a tangible impact on how you play the game: essences (which power you up), Force tears (trials that reward you with a skill point), and chests (which contain cosmetics that make Cal and BD-1 look worthy of an Coruscant Daily Newsfeed cover shoot). Some chests contain the same cosmetic item — the first unlocks the item, and the second unlocks materials (color options) for it. Over dozens of hours, you’ll visit each planet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor multiple times. This guide covers collectibles you can get during your first visit.

Our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Shattered Moon collectibles guide will help you find every chest, Force tear, Perk, and essence on the Shattered Moon in the Cargo Loading Deck, Automated Forge, Assembly Staging, and Superstructure Fabricators areas.

Shattered Moon Cargo Loading Deck collectibles

There is one collectible in the Cargo Loading Deck region of the Shattered Moon: one treasure.

Shattered Moon Automated Forge collectibles

There are 15 collectibles in the Automated Forge region of the Shattered Moon: three chests, two essences, four databank entries, one Force tear, and five treasures.

Chest 1 – Harmony grip lightsaber component

Once you work you way around to the Automated Forge’s meditation point, head inside. You’ll meet a maintenance droid at an intersection. Take the right to the opening behind the droid. Wait for the sparks on the platform ahead of you to die down, and then jump to it. Jump to the platform to your right, turn right, and jump into the alcove there to find the chest with the Harmony grip lightsaber component.

Essence 1 – Health

Back inside, you’ll get jumped by a Bedlam Raider just past that first maintenance droid. In the alcove they were hiding in, use Force Pull to yank a cover off the wall in the corner. Squeeze through, and you’ll be standing on a pipe (if you continue straight, you’ll get to sneak up behind some more Bedlam Raiders). From that first pipe, look to the left. Double jump over to the runnable wall, and you’ll land on a small platform with this health essence.

Chest 2 – Unique metal weapon material

After you pass through the room with all the droid recharging stations — and fight off a crowd of battle droids and Bedlam Raiders — you’ll come to a T-intersection. Take the left and then another left outside. Wall run along the two walls to reach a chest with the unique metal weapon material inside.

Chest 3 – Harmony emitter lightsaber component

Back at the T-intersection, take the right. The chest with the Harmony emitter lightsaber component is immediately on your left around the first corner (it’s really obvious and equally easy to walk right past).

Force Tear 1 – Fractured Endurance

You’ll do some wall running and climbing (and getting electrocuted), and then unlock a shortcut and a zip line to the next area. To the left of the shortcut, jump to the pole and swing into the hallway across from you — you’ll have to time it carefully to avoid getting burned. In the next room, you’ll find the Force tear.

For this one, you’ll have to defeat a horde of battle droids (which is kind of fun, to be honest). You’ll be rewarded with a skill point when you’re done.

Essence 2 – Skill Point

Back at the zip line you just unlocked, riding it will take you to a platform with two more (electrified) zip lines. This essence is on a ledge below that platform. Just before you reach the edge of the platform, drop off of the zip line, and then double jump to catch the grating there. Climb up to grab this skill point.

Shattered Moon Assembly Staging collectibles

There are 11 collectibles in the Assembly Staging region of the Shattered Moon: two chests, one essence, three databank entries, and five treasures.

Chest 1 – Stim

At the bottom of the zip line (where you just picked up the skill point essence), you’ll meet a maintenance droid who gives you the “Investigate the Factory Lower Levels” rumor (and you’ll unlock the shortcut back to the meditation point on your right). To the left, you’ll climb some electrified grating around until you come to a hanging platform with a zip line attached. A couple more zip lines and some wall running later, you’ll get a prompt to Ascension Cable to one more zip line. As soon as you grab it, drop off. (If you miss it here, you’ll have to wait until you loop all the way around and return to the meditation point later.)

In the round room, Ascension Cable up to the ledge on your right where you’ll meet another maintenance droid. Hop onto the zip line and double jump over the electrified spot in the middle. Take the right on the far side and follow the walkway around to a chest with a stim inside.

Chest 2 – Ground Pulse music track

After grabbing the stim, head back to the main room. Take the stairs on the left this time, and you’ll find a place to wall run and Ascension Cable back onto that original zip line. After some more climbing, you’ll eventually come to a green shield door in Assembly Staging. Over to the left, hop over the crates to find this chest containing the Ground Pulse music track (for DD-EC back on Koboh) behind them.

Essence 1 – Force

To the right of the green shield, you’ll fall into a trash pit full of shiverpedes. Once they’re dealt with, use your Ascension Cable on the lifter droids to climb out. This Force essence is waiting for you at the top.

Shattered Moon Superstructure Fabricators collectibles

There are two collectibles in the Superstructure Fabricators region of the Shattered Moon: two databank entries. There are also two non-collectible-but-still-important items to find.

High Republic device

While it’s not a collectible, per se, you will pick up an important object in this area. The High Republic device is on a console to the left of the workbench in the room at the top of Superstructure Fabricators. Picking it up will trigger the boss fight against Drya Thornne.

Crossguard Stance

After you defeat Drya Thornne, you’ll also pick up a new lightsaber stance: the crossguard stance. This adds vents to your lightsaber’s components and gives Cal a much stronger (albeit slower) attack.

We’ll be heading back to Koboh next to explore the Stone Spires, or you can check out all of our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides here.