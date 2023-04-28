Every Star Wars Jedi: Survivor achievement and trophy

There are 53 achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We’ve listed them all below broken into general categories like combat or story. Be ware, though: Some of the titles are total groaners.
Combat achievements and trophies
There are 13 achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor about combat.
- Han Slowlo. Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow
- So Uncivilized. Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill
- You’ve Got A Friend. Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each
- Catch! Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine
- They Never Saw It Coming. Strike an unaware enemy 20 times
- This is Canon. Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon
- I’m A Living Legend. Defeat all legendary adversaries
- Get Down From There. Attack 20 Lifted enemies
- One With the Force. Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight
- Mirror Match. A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type
- Pinpoint. Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases
- Slam Dunk. Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam
- Riposte. Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy
Exploration achievements and trophies
There are 12 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock by completing steps along Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s main story.
- King of the World. Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge (on Koboh)
- There Is No Try. Help lift a ship out of the tar pits (on Koboh)
- Reconnaissance. Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance
- Now, This Isn’t Podracing. Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures
- Cleaning Up. Refresh the Refresher (in the bathroom of Pyloon’s Saloon on Koboh)
- They’re Probably Fine. Drop your mount into the great unknown
- Skywalker. Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds
- It’s a Trap. Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns
- Can You Pet the Bogling? You can pet the bogling
- Caij Match. Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger
- Who Gives a Puck. Obtain your first bounty
- Greezy Money. Trade 25 collected items
Customization and cosmetics achievements and trophies
There are 5 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock with various Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cosmetics.
- Cobra Cal. Train with your weapons while wearing a headband
- A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since… Wear an old wardrobe staple
- Hey, Luke At Us. Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot
- Kitted Out. Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts
- Road House. Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet
Completionist achievements and trophies
There are 10 achievements and trophies that you’ll only unlock by completing collections and upgrades in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
- Max Capacity. Have a packed cantina
- Perk of the Job. Equip Perks in all slots
- Skoova Diving. Fill the aquarium in the cantina
- Gambler. Win all holotactics matches
- Intergalactic Geographic. Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide
- Splurgle. Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise
- The Jedi Path. Fully upgrade 3 skill trees
- Blood, Sweat, and Tears. Complete all Force Tears
- Star Tours. Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers
- The Jedi Survivor. Unlock all achievements and trophies
Story achievements and trophies
There are 13 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock by completing steps along Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s main story. There are major story spoilers below.
- Rooftop Duel. Defeat an Inquisitor
- For Saw Gerrera. Break free from the grasp of the Empire
- Grab Some Seat. Chat with the owner of the Koboh cantina
- The Past Made Present. Release the Jedi from the bacta tank
- Survivors, We Adapt. Travel together with a Nightsister
- Among the Masters. Meet the Jedi Masters
- For the Path. Protect Pilgrim’s Sanctuary
- Out of Bedlam. Rescue a friend from the Bedlam Raiders
- Tanalorr Bound. Collect the Abyss Compass
- Tragedy. Defend the Archive
- At the Precipice. Survive Nova Garon
- Into the Abyss. Discover the route to Tanalorr
- A Place You Could Call Home. Complete the story
For help with the achievements and trophies above, you can check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides here.
