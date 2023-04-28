Every Star Wars Jedi: Survivor achievement and trophy

There are 53 achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We’ve listed them all below broken into general categories like combat or story. Be ware, though: Some of the titles are total groaners.

Combat achievements and trophies

There are 13 achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor about combat.

Han Slowlo . Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow

. Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow So Uncivilized . Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill

. Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill You’ve Got A Friend . Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each

. Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each Catch! Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine

Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine They Never Saw It Coming . Strike an unaware enemy 20 times

. Strike an unaware enemy 20 times This is Canon . Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon

. Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon I’m A Living Legend . Defeat all legendary adversaries

. Defeat all legendary adversaries Get Down From There . Attack 20 Lifted enemies

. Attack 20 Lifted enemies One With the Force . Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight

. Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight Mirror Match . A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type

. A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type Pinpoint . Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases

. Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases Slam Dunk . Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam

. Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam Riposte. Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy

Exploration achievements and trophies

There are 12 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock by completing steps along Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s main story.

King of the World . Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge (on Koboh)

. Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge (on Koboh) There Is No Try . Help lift a ship out of the tar pits (on Koboh)

. Help lift a ship out of the tar pits (on Koboh) Reconnaissance . Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance

. Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance Now, This Isn’t Podracing . Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures

. Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures Cleaning Up . Refresh the Refresher (in the bathroom of Pyloon’s Saloon on Koboh)

. Refresh the Refresher (in the bathroom of Pyloon’s Saloon on Koboh) They’re Probably Fine . Drop your mount into the great unknown

. Drop your mount into the great unknown Skywalker . Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds

. Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds It’s a Trap . Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns

. Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns Can You Pet the Bogling? You can pet the bogling

You can pet the bogling Caij Match . Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger

. Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger Who Gives a Puck . Obtain your first bounty

. Obtain your first bounty Greezy Money. Trade 25 collected items

Customization and cosmetics achievements and trophies

There are 5 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock with various Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cosmetics.

Cobra Cal . Train with your weapons while wearing a headband

. Train with your weapons while wearing a headband A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since… Wear an old wardrobe staple

Wear an old wardrobe staple Hey, Luke At Us . Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot

. Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot Kitted Out . Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts

. Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts Road House. Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet

Completionist achievements and trophies

There are 10 achievements and trophies that you’ll only unlock by completing collections and upgrades in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Max Capacity . Have a packed cantina

. Have a packed cantina Perk of the Job . Equip Perks in all slots

. Equip Perks in all slots Skoova Diving . Fill the aquarium in the cantina

. Fill the aquarium in the cantina Gambler . Win all holotactics matches

. Win all holotactics matches Intergalactic Geographic . Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide

. Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide Splurgle . Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise

. Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise The Jedi Path . Fully upgrade 3 skill trees

. Fully upgrade 3 skill trees Blood, Sweat, and Tears . Complete all Force Tears

. Complete all Force Tears Star Tours . Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers

. Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers The Jedi Survivor. Unlock all achievements and trophies

Story achievements and trophies

There are 13 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock by completing steps along Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s main story. There are major story spoilers below.

Rooftop Duel . Defeat an Inquisitor

. Defeat an Inquisitor For Saw Gerrera . Break free from the grasp of the Empire

. Break free from the grasp of the Empire Grab Some Seat . Chat with the owner of the Koboh cantina

. Chat with the owner of the Koboh cantina The Past Made Present . Release the Jedi from the bacta tank

. Release the Jedi from the bacta tank Survivors, We Adapt . Travel together with a Nightsister

. Travel together with a Nightsister Among the Masters . Meet the Jedi Masters

. Meet the Jedi Masters For the Path . Protect Pilgrim’s Sanctuary

. Protect Pilgrim’s Sanctuary Out of Bedlam . Rescue a friend from the Bedlam Raiders

. Rescue a friend from the Bedlam Raiders Tanalorr Bound . Collect the Abyss Compass

. Collect the Abyss Compass Tragedy . Defend the Archive

. Defend the Archive At the Precipice . Survive Nova Garon

. Survive Nova Garon Into the Abyss . Discover the route to Tanalorr

. Discover the route to Tanalorr A Place You Could Call Home. Complete the story

For help with the achievements and trophies above, you can check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides here.