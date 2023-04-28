 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Every Star Wars Jedi: Survivor achievement and trophy

Unlock all 53 achievements and trophies

By Jeffrey Parkin
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal Kestis standing in the sand of Jedha brandishing his lightsaber and blaster Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts via Polygon
Part of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides, collectible locations, and puzzle solutions

There are 53 achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We’ve listed them all below broken into general categories like combat or story. Be ware, though: Some of the titles are total groaners.

Combat achievements and trophies

There are 13 achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor about combat.

  • Han Slowlo. Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow
  • So Uncivilized. Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill
  • You’ve Got A Friend. Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each
  • Catch! Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine
  • They Never Saw It Coming. Strike an unaware enemy 20 times
  • This is Canon. Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon
  • I’m A Living Legend. Defeat all legendary adversaries
  • Get Down From There. Attack 20 Lifted enemies
  • One With the Force. Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight
  • Mirror Match. A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type
  • Pinpoint. Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases
  • Slam Dunk. Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam
  • Riposte. Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy

Exploration achievements and trophies

There are 12 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock by completing steps along Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s main story.

  • King of the World. Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge (on Koboh)
  • There Is No Try. Help lift a ship out of the tar pits (on Koboh)
  • Reconnaissance. Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance
  • Now, This Isn’t Podracing. Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures
  • Cleaning Up. Refresh the Refresher (in the bathroom of Pyloon’s Saloon on Koboh)
  • They’re Probably Fine. Drop your mount into the great unknown
  • Skywalker. Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds
  • It’s a Trap. Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns
  • Can You Pet the Bogling? You can pet the bogling
  • Caij Match. Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger
  • Who Gives a Puck. Obtain your first bounty
  • Greezy Money. Trade 25 collected items

Customization and cosmetics achievements and trophies

There are 5 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock with various Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cosmetics.

  • Cobra Cal. Train with your weapons while wearing a headband
  • A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since… Wear an old wardrobe staple
  • Hey, Luke At Us. Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot
  • Kitted Out. Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts
  • Road House. Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet

Completionist achievements and trophies

There are 10 achievements and trophies that you’ll only unlock by completing collections and upgrades in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

  • Max Capacity. Have a packed cantina
  • Perk of the Job. Equip Perks in all slots
  • Skoova Diving. Fill the aquarium in the cantina
  • Gambler. Win all holotactics matches
  • Intergalactic Geographic. Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide
  • Splurgle. Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise
  • The Jedi Path. Fully upgrade 3 skill trees
  • Blood, Sweat, and Tears. Complete all Force Tears
  • Star Tours. Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers
  • The Jedi Survivor. Unlock all achievements and trophies

Story achievements and trophies

There are 13 achievements and trophies that you’ll unlock by completing steps along Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s main story. There are major story spoilers below.

  • Rooftop Duel. Defeat an Inquisitor
  • For Saw Gerrera. Break free from the grasp of the Empire
  • Grab Some Seat. Chat with the owner of the Koboh cantina
  • The Past Made Present. Release the Jedi from the bacta tank
  • Survivors, We Adapt. Travel together with a Nightsister
  • Among the Masters. Meet the Jedi Masters
  • For the Path. Protect Pilgrim’s Sanctuary
  • Out of Bedlam. Rescue a friend from the Bedlam Raiders
  • Tanalorr Bound. Collect the Abyss Compass
  • Tragedy. Defend the Archive
  • At the Precipice. Survive Nova Garon
  • Into the Abyss. Discover the route to Tanalorr
  • A Place You Could Call Home. Complete the story

For help with the achievements and trophies above, you can check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides here.

