Baby Yoda’s official life-size figure is here, and it’s fabulously expensive

The official, life-size Baby Yoda figure is on the way, and it can be yours for just $350. Pre-orders are open now!

Standing 16.5 inches tall, “The Child” — as Baby Yoda is more formally known — will ship between August and October this year. It’s being offered by collectible maker Sideshow, which has made two other 1/6-scale figurines from The Mandalorian (the Mandalorian himself, aka Din Djarin, and adversary/sidekick droid IG-11).

The plastic and resin figurine is dressed in a tan fabric cloak, and Baby Yoda’s right hand conceals the silver shift knob from the Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest. Baby Yoda becomes attached to the knob as a kind of bauble during his travels with the Mandalorian. Sorry, there is no cup of tea for Baby Yoda to sip from aloofly.

Baby Yoda merch has taken a circuitous route to market, so that Disney could avoid spoiling The Child’s big reveal in the first season of The Mandalorian, which premiered on Disney Plus in November. Disney CEO Bob Iger — who claims to know Baby Yoda’s actual name — said the company was willing to disappoint fans looking for The Child as a holiday gift in order to keep the secret.

A line of Funko Pops and a plush doll went up on Amazon, Walmart, and Disney’s official store in early December, but they’re still for pre-order only, with delivery expected this spring. Since the new year, Build-a-Bear has announced it will begin offering a Baby Yoda plushie “in the next few months.”

If that $350 sticker price for the life-size figurine gives you pause, know that Sideshow offers a payment plan with installments starting at $52.50 per month. You can see the figure in greater detail in the gallery below.