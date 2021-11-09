Lego AT-AT set can be yours for just $799.99

On Tuesday, Lego announced the newest Star Wars set: an AT-AT model (All Terrain Armored Transport), as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, looming over the icy planet of Hoth.

The AT-AT set is a whooping 6,785 pieces and stands at 24.5 inches with a length of 27 inches, roughly the size of a medium dog, such as a collie. It opens up to reveal the interior of the vehicle, and is complete with a moveable head, spinning guns, and mini-figures. In fact, it also comes with a teeny Luke Skywalker, complete with a wire, so the scene where he swings underneath the AT-AT can become a Lego reality.

The set comes with nine mini-figures, but a full platoon of 40 can fit inside the AT-AT itself. Time to recreate the entire opening of The Empire Strikes Back, just in time for the holidays.

The set is available for $799.99 and is recommended only for builders 18 years and older. All those little parts and details probably do not make for a leisurely or particularly kid-friendly experience. The set will be available for purchase on Nov. 26 at Lego stores or on the Lego website.

Lego has previously released similarly massive Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars sets, including the Millennium Falcon (a 7,541-piece, $799.99 set) and an Imperial Star Destroyer (a 4,784-piece, $699.99 set).