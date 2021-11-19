Disney’s Ahsoka Tano series finds its Sabine Wren

Natasha Liu Bordizzo will join Disney Plus’ upcoming Ahsoka Tano series as Sabine Wren, reports Variety. Bordizzo is known for her roles in Netflix’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and The Society.

Sabine Wren first appeared in Star Wars: Rebels, the animated series that bridges the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Sabine is a Mandalorian warrior, explosives expert, and graffiti artist, voiced in the animated series by Tiya Sircar (The Good Place).

It’s unclear what her role in Ahsoka’s story might be, but we do know that the two have spent significant time together. After the Battle of Jakku and the fall of the Galactic Empire, Sabine travels with Ahsoka Tano in hopes of finding Ezra Bridger and bringing him home. It’s possible that the search for Ezra could be the focus of Ahsoka, or Sabine could simply appear in the series as the Jedi’s old friend.

Star Wars: Ahsoka was announced in December 2020. Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as the Togruta Jedi, a beloved fan-favorite character whose live-action debut came in The Mandalorian season 2. Ahsoka is expected to begin production early next year, and will connect to yet another Star Wars show, Rangers of the New Republic. Not much about the plot has been revealed, except that it will take place after the events of Star Wars: Rebels.