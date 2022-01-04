Star Wars’ High Republic story is going into the past for its next phase

The first phase of Star Wars stories set in the High Republic era has come to a close, but there are plenty more tales in a galaxy far far away, on the horizon. The preview arrived as part of a High Republic anniversary special on the Star Wars YouTube channel, which gave fans a look at all of the new books, and revealed that they’re going to be set earlier in the High Republic period.

The High Republic phase 2 will be a prequel to phase 1, taking place 150 years before the events of the books that have been released so far. Other than the time period, not much was revealed about the new set of stories, except that phase 2’s subtitle will be “Quest of the Jedi” suggesting that we could get more information on the order’s illustrious history in these new books and comics.

Phase 2 will bring back writers like Cavan Scott, who will continue to handle the High Republic comic series, as well as Justine Ireland, who will cowrite the phase’s first YA book with new Star Wars writer Tessa Gratton. Alongside those authors, Lydia Kang, Zoraida Córdova, and George Mann will also join the team of writers working on phase 2. Charles Soule will also write a Marvel comic that explores the story of Porter Engle, and Daniel José Older will write an all-ages graphic novel for Dark Horse. As for the rest of phase 2, it will have to remain a mystery for now.

Star Wars’ High Republic stories will continue when phase 2 begins in October 2022.