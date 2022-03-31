 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series delayed slightly, but will premiere first 2 episodes together

New, 1 comment

The new premiere is just two days later

By Austen Goslin
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan in the Disney Plus show Image: Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney Plus debut is happening a little later than intended. The series will now premiere on May 27, two days after its original release date, Disney announced on Thursday. Along with the new date, Disney also revealed that fans will get the first two episodes of the series at once, which should help make up for the two-day wait.

The announcement came from Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor. Ewan first thanks fans for their response to the show and its trailer, then hit everyone with the good news and bad news of the delay and extra episode.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new schedule also has a larger impact on Disney Plus’ programming schedule. The series will now overlap with Marvel’s Ms. Marvel series for one fewer week, since it’s releasing two episodes at once. Ms. Marvel is set to debut on June 8, while Obi-Wan’s run should now end around June 22 — as long as everything stays on schedule.

While it isn’t mentioned in McGregor’s video, a blog post on Starwars.com confirms that the shift from a Wednesday release to a Friday release is only temporary. According to the site, the rest of the episodes in the series will debut each week on Wednesdays. This means that Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan will likely premiere on the same day for a few weeks, unless Disney changes its plans.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Earthworm Jim and Dig Dug 2 come to Nintendo Switch Online

By Owen S. Good
3 comments / new

PlayStation’s Spring Sale is massive — here are 25 games worth grabbing

By Ryan Gilliam
7 comments / new

Pokémon Go Fest returns this summer with in-person and virtual events

By Michael McWhertor

Elden Ring mod for Tekken 7 brings Melina, the Warrior Jar, Torrent, and more to the fighting game

By Michael McWhertor
1 comment / new

Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s gruesome co-op action arrives this September

By Oli Welsh
1 comment / new

Morbius post-credits scenes reveal a larger Spider-Man universe

By Austen Goslin
3 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon