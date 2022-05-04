 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Darth Vader is really coming together in the new Obi-Wan trailer

New, 20 comments

Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Disney Plus on May 27

By Michael McWhertor

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, ol’ Ben’s stand-alone six-episode series coming to Disney Plus on May 27, doesn’t reveal too much more about the story of the in-hiding Jedi Master — but it does offer a glimpse at the intensity of the Empire’s hunt for one of the last remaining practitioners of the Force. Or is there another?

Lucasfilm’s new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi offers a glimpse at some of the rest of the cast, including Kumail Nanjiani (who may also be a Jedi?) and Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, who seems none too happy to see Kenobi show up and want to train a very young Luke Skywalker. Also, is that 4-LOM? Hey, buddy! Long time no see.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, and will feature Obi-Wan’s former friend and future killer, Anakin Skywalker, whom we see pieced together as Darth Vader in yet another tease of the Sith Lord. (Last time, all we got was Vader breathing!) Hayden Christensen returns to reprise the role.

Joining Ewan McGregor and Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi are Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus with a two-episode event.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Take a long look at Arkane’s canceled Half-Life 2 game that we’ll never play

By Cass Marshall

Halo Infinite’s new season adds Clippy from Microsoft Office

By Michael McWhertor
3 comments / new

Neptune Frost’s first trailer offers a glimpse at Saul Williams’ boundary-pushing Afropunk sci-fi musical

By Toussaint Egan
1 comment / new

Overwatch 2 beta will get more heroes, maps, and hero reworks, Blizzard says

By Cass Marshall
11 comments / new

Destiny 2 guide: Guardian Games 2022

By Ryan Gilliam

What makes Elden Ring even harder? A Fisher-Price controller

By Ana Diaz
8 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon