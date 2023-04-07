First Ahsoka trailer teases Star Wars’ live-action Thrawn

Ashoka Tano’s new Disney Plus series isn’t too far away. The upcoming series will be released in August 2023, Disney revealed at Star Wars Celebration. Lucasfilm also showed off the first trailer for Ashoka, showing Rosario Dawson in full Jedi action, teasing Star Wars’ first live-action Thrawn, and revealing Mary-Elizabeth Winstead as the live-action Hera Syndulla, from Star Wars: Rebels.

Ahsoka will follow the Togruta Jedi in the period of time after most of her animated appearances, around the same time that we see her in The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett. While we’ve gotten those few glimpses of her so far, Disney hasn’t revealed much else about the show’s premise, or which other fan-favorite Star Wars characters might show up. One other thing we do know is that one way or another, Hayden Christensen is set to show up as Anakin in the series.

The series started filming in early May, according to the Star Wars Twitter account. The tweet announced that the series’ production was underway along with a picture of a chair on set and a cowboy hat that looks suspiciously like those that Dave Filoni is fond of.

Along with Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka will also feature Mary-Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) and Ray Stevenson (Thor). Filoni will act as executive producer and one of the writers for Ahsoka, but we don’t yet know who will be directing or writing the rest of the series.