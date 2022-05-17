Star Wars: Andor coming to Disney Plus later this summer

It’s a busy summer for Star Wars fans. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney Plus series is just over a week away and we now know that Andor, the series that will focus on the origin story of the Galactic Rebellion, is coming later this summer as well, though it doesn’t have an exact date just yet.

The announcement came as part of a larger Vanity Fair story about Star Wars’ live-action future. The story revealed a few key plot details about Andor’s first season, including the fact that Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) home planet was destroyed, and that he wasn’t always completely on-board with the rebellion. This season will follow Andor as he reluctantly joins the rebellion and slowly transforms into the brave, self-sacrificing figure that fans will recognize from Rogue One. Andor is executive produced and co-written by Tony Gilroy, who also worked on Rogue One, especially during its reshoots.

As for the end of the year, The Mandalorian will return, but the timetable is a little shaky. The continuing adventures of Dinn Djarin and Grogu normally return to Disney Plus in December, but this year The Mandalorian could also slip into early 2023, according to Vanity Fair’s story.

The story also revealed new details about other series in the Star Wars universe, including the fact that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play a large role in the upcoming Ahsoka series — a secret revealed by her husband Ewan McGregor in Vanity Fair’s story. Ahsoka is set for release sometime in 2023.