Star Wars’ next feature film will be from Taika Waititi after Rogue Squadron delays

New, 12 comments

The Return of Star Wars Movies

By Petrana Radulovic
IG-11 (Taika Waititi) cleans house in chapter 1 of The Mandalorian. From Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

The next Star Wars movie will be Taika Waititi’s mysterious upcoming project, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair.

The last time Disney updated its film release schedule, there was a Star Wars movie slated for December 2023, a release date this film will likely take. The movie will be directed by Waititi with a script by 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. There are no further plot details revealed just yet. Previously, Waititi directed the eighth episode of The Mandalorian, “Redemption,” and voiced the assassin droid IG-11.

That December 2023 slot had previously belonged to Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which is set to follow the Rebel Alliance squadron founded by Luke Skywalker. But scheduling conflicts pushed the movie from its original date.

The Waititi movie will mark the first new Star Wars theatrical film since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm has been focusing more on television series for Disney Plus, such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show. Also on the docket are Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte and the recently announced coming-of-age series from Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

