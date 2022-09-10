The Mandalorian season 3 trailer reunites Mando and Grogu

Grogu and Din are back in the latest trailer for The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian season 3’s first preview at D23 shows off a bit of the action from the new season, but also sets up an all out battle for the Bo-Katan and the other Mandalorians. The Mandalorian’s next entry is set to start streaming on Disney Plus in 2023.

The brief preview of season 3 picks up where The Book of Boba Fett, which was basically an unofficial half season of The Mandalorian, left off. Grogu and Mando are back together and happy as can be, but their reunion hasn’t solved Grogu’s general lack of training, and he’s still as unruly as ever.

Din, it seems, has been excommunicated from his cult-ish Mandalorian sect and is now on his own with Grogu. But instead of sticking to their solo-adventuring ways, the pair go join Bo-Katan and dozens of other Mandalorians in a variety of battles through the trailer. While the trailer doesn’t outright say, it seems like this season’s story could focus on the Mandalorian people reclaiming their homeworld.

Just like previous seasons, The Mandalorian season 3 will be executive produced and written by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Along with Pedro Pascal as Mando himself, other stars like Carl Weathers and Katee Sackhoff will also return, likely along with plenty of new faces.

The Mandalorian season 3 isn’t the only Star Wars series coming in 2023, Ahsoka will also be released next year.