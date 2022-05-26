Star Wars: Andor’s first trailer is full of Galactic espionage

The heroes of the rebellion are back in the first trailer for the new Star Wars series Andor. As the name implies, the show stars Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he and his compatriots take on the Galactic Empire in covert operations for the Rebel Alliance. Andor will have two seasons, each with 12 episodes. The first season will premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 31.

The show takes place sometime between the fall of the Republic and Rogue One, and it should give us a more day-to-day look at the Rebellion. As the trailer shows, the focus doesn’t seem to be on the Organas but instead on Cassian, Mon Mothma (played by Genevieve O’Reilly), and the other rebels performing ground operations against the Empire. The show will also include Stellan Skarsgård, who plays a key role as a Rebel leader.

The trailer debuted at Star Wars Celebration, where Disney also showed off a new poster for Andor.

The show’s creator and writer, Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton), also appeared during the announcement at Celebration to explain Andor’s two seasons. The first 12 episodes will essentially tell half of Cassian’s story with the Rebellion, while the second set of 12 episode will lead up to the very beginning of Rogue One. Gilroy also added that they are working on the second set of episodes now, which could mean a 2023 release.

Related 9 new Star Wars shows revealed as Lucasfilm plots the future on Disney Plus

While this is the series’ first trailer, it isn’t our first look at it. Late last year, Disney showed off a short behind-the-scenes video to give fans a sneak peek of the series. In the video we get a few glimpses of the show itself, but mostly we get to see rehearsals, makeup, props, and the craftspeople that helped to make the show.