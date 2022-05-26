 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mandalorian season 3 comes to Disney Plus in February 2023

Star Wars Celebration attendees also got a special preview

By Austen Goslin
Image: Lucasfilm

Grogu and Din Djarin are back for The Mandalorian season 3. Attendees of Star Wars Celebration 2022 got the first preview from the new season, but the rest of us just got an idea of the release date. The Mandalorian’s next entry is set to start streaming on Disney Plus in February 2023.

According to reports from the Celebration panel, the brief preview of season 3 teases Din Djarin’s trip to Mandalore. He explains that he feels he needs to go there “so I can be forgiven for my transgressions.” While we don’t know exactly what that means, we do know that Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) shows up in the trailer, as well as Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), a Mandalorian who is sure to play an important part in this season and Din’s trip to Mandalore.

Just like previous seasons, The Mandalorian season 3 will be executive produced and written by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The Mandalorian season 3 isn’t the only Star Wars series coming in 2023 — Ahsoka will also be released next year. Celebration also saw the premiere of the first trailer for Andor, a show that’s set to be released on August 31.

