The Bad Batch season 2 trailer reveals fall release

Star Wars’ rebellious clone squadron is back for more missions in season 2 of The Bad Batch. The animated series’ second season will arrive sometime this fall, Lucasfilm announced on Sunday during the show’s panel at Star Wars Celebration 2022.

The Bad Batch season 2 was announced in 2021 during the show’s first season. The second season appears to take place after a slight time jump, as some of the characters appear a little older in this trailer. Another key difference seems to be in the squad’s armor, which includes slightly new designs and colors, suggesting they got a bit of a wardrobe update after the first season.

The Bad Batch stars Dee Bradley Baker, who reprises his role as most of the clones, as well as Michelle Ang, a female clone in the squad. The series is created by Dave Filoni and developed by Filoni and Jennifer Corbett, who also writes for the show.

Star Wars Celebration included many other announcements, including the release window for The Mandalorian season 3, the first trailer for Andor, new details about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the first trailer for the new game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and a premiere of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.