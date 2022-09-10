 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First trailer for Star Wars’ anthology Tales of the Jedi centers on Ahsoka and more prequel faves

From the creators of Clone Wars

Tales of the Jedi, an animated Star Wars anthology series from the creators of The Clone Wars, is coming to Disney Plus this October, Disney announced at D23 Saturday.

The series will be broken up into six separate shorts that follow Jedi from the prequel trilogy. In the trailer, we see glimpses of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano (who is getting a live action show of her own), Count Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn, Yoda, Mace Windu, and others.

Tales of the Jedi comes from creator Dave Filoni, who has worked on a variety of animated and live-action Star Wars projects, from The Clone Wars to The Mandalorian. Episodes will be directed by Charles Murray and Nathaniel Villanueva, both of whom worked with Filoni on previous Star Wars animated projects.

Ashley Eckstein, who voiced Ahsoka in the prior animated projects, will return to voice the character, as will Liam Neeson in the role of Qui-Gon Jinn.

Tales of the Jedi will premiere on Disney Plus October 26.

