There’s a lot to love about Andor, the new Star Wars show on Disney Plus. It feels less like another Star Wars retread and more like an actual television show with something on its mind. It’s angry, it’s sharp, and the depth of its ideas gives a lot of room for thought and consideration.

But it’s still a Star Wars show, which means we’re treated to some Very Star Wars Things. Blue cereal milk! Sassy droids! And, of course, ridiculous names. Which brings us to Keef Girgo.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for Andor through episode 7.]

In episode 7 of Andor, “Announcement,” Cassian has returned back home after the successful heist on Aldhani. He pleads with Maarva, the maternal figure in his life, to run away with him and his significant cut of the take. Cassian is instead dismayed to find Maarva has been inspired by his actions, and plans to stay to take on the Empire directly.

Looking for a “warm and easy” place in the galaxy, Cassian goes to the beach planet Niamos, to get some sun and live life a little easier. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a “warm and easy” place in the Star Wars galaxy, especially after stricter Imperial mandates following the heist. Cassian is accused of being a part of an unknown kerfuffle he had no involvement in, and under the assumed name Keef Girgo he is sentenced to six years in prison for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

There’s a lot to dig into there — the intricate ways in which Cassian’s involvement in the Rebellion and his denial of the Rebellion’s power indirectly lead to his imprisonment, the ways in which the Empire’s overreach eventually leads to its downfall, the presence of getaway beach towns in the Star Wars universe. But also: Keef Girgo.

That’s top-shelf Star Wars stuff, folks. Glup Shitto-level Star Wars naming. Which is saying something considering he’s in an episode with a guy named “Wullf.” I would love to see the list of names Cassian considered and rejected before going with Keef Girgo. Talk about hiding in plain sight; he absolutely nailed the “Star Wars beach bum” vibe with this one. George R.R. Martin would be proud.

Keef. Girgo. Keef! Girgo! Say it loud, and there’s (cantina) music playing. Say it soft and it’s almost like (a tauntaun) braying. Keef Girgo! I cannot stop saying Keef Girgo!