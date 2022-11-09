 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

So how many episodes is Andor, exactly?

Season 1’s not quite over yet

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Cassian Andor looks furtively over his left shoulder as he blends in with a team of miners going on shift. Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andor capped off an all-time great storyline in episode 10 of its first season. Without giving too much away, it would be pretty understandable to assume that an episode that good might be the finale to a whole season of television — especially given how many seasons of TV end at episode 10. However, to the benefit of everyone watching the show, episode 10 is not the end of Andor season 1.

Instead, Andor’s first season will feature 12 episodes, meaning that we’ve likely got one full story arc left after the conclusion of episode 10 — if the show’s structure up to this point is any indication. The first season’s story has already taken Cassian all over the galaxy on various missions for the newly emerging rebellion, and given viewers key insights into how the Empire grew in the waning days of the Galactic Republic. And we’re likely to go even deeper in the show’s upcoming second season.

Season 2, which has already been shot, will feature 12 episodes, just like the first. It will also conclude the series — even if it won’t bring Cassian’s story to a close (since that’s Rogue One’s job). While there’s no official release date yet for Andor season 2, expect it to roll around sometime next year.

Next Up In Star Wars

Loading comments...

The Latest

13 things you should know before starting God of War Ragnarök

By Ari Notis
/ new

The God of War Ragnarök accessibility settings you should try from the start

By Chelsea Stark and Nicole Clark
/ new

How to tell how far you are in God of War Ragnarök

By Ari Notis and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Don’t sleep on God of War Ragnarök’s powerful modded skills

By Ari Notis
/ new

Halo Infinite’s big winter update is available now

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Ubisoft cancels Prince of Persia Remake pre-orders, but not the game

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon