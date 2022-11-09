Andor capped off an all-time great storyline in episode 10 of its first season, but it didn’t conclude the season itself. Rather than the more standard 10 episodes, Andor’s first season will feature 12. This week the show’s eleventh episode premiered to help clear the runway for one more storyline and episode to pull together everything we’ve seen so far.

While the fact that there were two episodes left may have been a bit surprising after the end of 10, it should make a lot more sense after seeing 11. In traditional prestige-show style, Andor’s eleventh episode is heavy on the set up for the finale, while still managing to be a great episode in its own right. Heading into episode 12, the show is ready to bring some of its biggest season 1 plotlines to a close, while surely leaving plenty of avenues open for its second and final season.

The first season’s story has already taken Cassian all over the galaxy on various missions for the newly emerging rebellion, and given viewers key insights into how the Empire grew in the waning days of the Galactic Republic. And we’re likely to go even deeper in the show’s upcoming second season.

Season 2 will feature 12 episodes, just like the first. It will also conclude the series — even if it won’t bring Cassian’s story to a close (since that’s Rogue One’s job). While there’s no official release date yet for Andor season 2, expect it to roll around sometime next year.