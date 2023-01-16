 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer preps us for the long road to Mandalore

Disney Plus’ flagship Star Wars series returns March 1

By Oli Welsh
/ new

With the release of The Mandalorian season 3 just over six weeks away, after a two-year hiatus, Lucasfilm dropped a new trailer on Monday, giving us a glimpse of what’s next in the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu.

The third season of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Star Wars series takes place after 2022’s ostensible side-story, The Book of Boba Fett, moved things on significantly for the unlikely pairing of armored bounty hunter and cute Force baby. Grogu has left behind his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker to reunite with Din (Pedro Pascal, currently starring in The Last of Us). Din, for his part, has been expelled from his cult, the Children of the Watch, for allowing himself to be seen without his helmet. Only a return to Mandalore can reinstate him as a true Mandalorian, seemingly setting up an odyssey to the Mandalorian homeworld in season 3.

Din still has the legendary Darksaber, too, which supposedly entitles him to rule Mandalore, but Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan will probably have something to say about that. Alongside Sackhoff, Carl Weathers returns to the show’s cast as Greef Karga, and it looks like both have sizable roles to play in the next chapter of the wandering space Western. Giancarlo Esposito is back too, as the dastardly Moff Gideon, and veteran character actor Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future’s Doc Brown) joins the cast. Oh, and Babu Frik is back.

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney Plus on March 1.

Next Up In Star Wars

