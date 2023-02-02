The studio that made Wallace and Gromit is coming for Star Wars

A new volume of Star Wars: Visions will hit Disney Plus in May, the streaming service announced today. The animated anthology series has been a showcase for different animation studios world to craft short films set in the Star Wars universe. And while the first volume showcased Japanese animation, this second one will tap animation houses from around the world, such as Aardman — the studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run — and Cartoon Saloon — best known for The Secret of the Kells and Wolfwalkers.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 starts streaming May 4 on #DisneyPlus, featuring nine new animated shorts from nine studios from across the globe. pic.twitter.com/icY7MfB2rM — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 2, 2023

Other studios involved include Spain’s El Guiri; India’s 88 Pictures; Chile’s Punkrobot; South Africa’s Triggerfish; Studio Mir, the South Korean studio behind The Legend of Korra; Studio La Cachette, a French studio who animated Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal and one of Netflix’s Love, Death, and Robots shorts; and D’art Shtajio, an American-owned Japanese animation studio.

The full list of shorts is as follows:

El Guiri: Sith, written and directed by Rodrigo Blaas

Cartoon Saloon: Screecher’s Reach, directed by Paul Young

Punkrobot: In the Stars, written and directed by Gabriel Osorio

Aardman: I Am Your Mother, directed by Magdalena Osinska

Studio Mir: Journey to the Dark Head, diercted by Hyeong Geun Park

Studio La Cachette: The Spy Dancer, written and directed by Julie Chheng

88 Pictures: The Bandits of Golak, directed by Ishan Shukla

D’art Shtagjio in partnership with Lucasfilm LTD: The Pit, written and directed by LeAndre Thomas, co-directed by Justin Ridge

Triggerfish: Aau’s Song, written and directed by Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke

The season of Star Wars: Visions is currently available to stream on Disney Plus, and the second season will join the service on May 4, i.e., Star Wars Day. Time will tell just how much stars, wars, and visions are in these new installments.