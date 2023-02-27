The Mandalorian season 3 trailer brings the fight to the surface of Mandalore

The Mandalorian will make Star Wars’ first visit to the show’s namesake planet in a live-action series when season 3 premieres Wednesday on Disney Plus. We see what the Mandalorians’ homeland looks like as the fight for its control brings Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu planetside to save the day.

Mandalore, an Outer Rim world, appeared several times in The Clone Wars animated series, and over the years has been shown in comic books or described in novelizations as a rocky world with domed cities — which we see in this latest trailer.

As The Mandalorian himself explains, it’s a mistake to think of that people as a single race; they live by a code, and that code is highly skilled combat punctuated with a pithy “This is the way.”

The Mandalorian season 2 introduced Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) another character with a long run in The Clone Wars (with Sackhoff voicing that role) who made a live-action debut on Disney Plus. Without getting spoilery about season 2, she figures prominently in the struggle for control of Mandalore, born into one of its noble houses. Kryze is very much down with the creed, making her a formidable ally of Djarin, The Armorer, and the rest of the good guys.

The Mandalorian season 3 begins streaming on March 1.