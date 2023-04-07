Star Wars Celebration 2023: All the news, trailers, and reveals

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 heads to London this weekend, giving fans of Lucasfilm’s fantastical galaxy far, far away the chance to immerse themselves in all things Star Wars. From Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10, Star Wars fans in the U.K. can expect big announcements from Lucasfilm and Disney, and rub elbows with Star Wars royalty.

This year’s Star Wars Celebration coincides with the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, and Lucasfilm is bringing some of the cast of that film, including Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Warwick Davis, and Ian McDiarmid, to reminisce about their place in the Star Wars universe. Actor Ming-Na Wen, Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian, will chat with “Star Wars legends of the past, present and future about the influence of this beloved chapter in the galaxy far, far away.”

Star Wars Celebration will also look forward, with peeks at upcoming series like Ahsoka and season 2 of Star Wars Visions. Friday’s Lucasfilm Studio Showcase promises even more Star Wars news, where Lucasfilm’s roster of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss current and upcoming Star Wars adventures, including The Mandalorian and Andor. There’s a long list of in-development Star Wars projects to talk about, that’s for certain.

Catch up with everything from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, including how to watch it from home, in Polygon’s StoryStream below.